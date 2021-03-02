Wednesday's letters

Greensboro

Trash talk

I want to ditto Allen Johnson’s remarks regarding the unsightliness of the trash on our roadways (“You name it, we throw it away, anywhere, “ Feb. 28).

We have a beautiful state and a beautiful city and county. It is very painful to see the disregard that both individuals and waste haulers have for the appearance of our streets and highways. I am reminded of the Keep America Beautiful campaign that had its debut in the early 1970s which featured a person of Native American descent with a single tear streaming down his face after seeing trash and rubbish on our lands. I know how he felt. It hurts.

Any elected official or legislator who can recharge our state’s campaign to fine litterers and raise the awareness of keeping our communities clean will have my vote and my support of their efforts.

Merle Green

Greensboro

Kill this penalty

I would like to commend the Virginia legislature for voting to abolish the death penalty in that state. I would like to encourage the governor and General Assembly of our state to eliminate the death penalty here.