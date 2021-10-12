Wednesday's letters

Invest in kids
Sunday’s New York Times (Oct. 10) featured Greensboro in its headline story, “When Child Care Costs Twice as Much as the Mortgage.” Focusing on the program at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, this article reports on the high cost of child care and the low wages paid to staff.
Rashelle Myers, one of the teachers, said, “I make $10 an hour to shape the future of children, but make $15 an hour to hand someone a cup of coffee” at her second job at Starbucks. Director Sandy Johnson is having trouble finding teachers due to low wages, but the already high cost of $1,000 a month per child prohibits raising tuition. In many families both parents must work to pay the bills, although child care often costs more than the mortgage.
I was pleased to learn that Greensboro and North Carolina have been at the forefront of efforts to improve child care, including leadership of the Worthy Wages Campaign.
President Biden also recognizes our responsibility to our children. His Build Back Better bill would help stressed families by providing funds to reduce tuition and increase teacher salaries.
If we believe that children are our future, now is the time to invest in them.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Small-minded
The ignorance, bigotry and hate from these people who profess a love of “God” is tiresome. Elected officials who are supposed to represent the people of their district or state yet demonize a portion of their constituents have no business in that position.
Lt. Gov. Robinson, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and others are ignorant, bigoted, small-minded people who need to do actual public service to understand reality. I, for one, will combat this ignorance as often as I can with knowledge and facts. My hope is that elected officials will stop using bullying, immature tactics in their positions.
Jeff Egerton
Gibsonville
On the Mark
God bless Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for his courage and willingness to speak the truth! We need more and more leaders like him running our state and our country.
It is beyond time that someone had the courage, for lack of a better word, to put his foot down in an attempt to govern our country based upon godly principles. What I’m waiting on now is to see how many more of our state representatives will cast their voices and join this Robinson wagon train.
Mr. Robinson, thanks for your leadership, courage and commitment to a better way. Again, God bless you!
Fred Cox
Reidsville
Affront to fairness
The column “Redistricting Charade” (Rob Schofield column, Ideas, Oct. 10) struck a chord that should sound an alarm with all North Carolinians, regardless of their political party affiliation. The current process of redistricting has been an affront to our fair representation.
First, Greensboro and Guilford County were skipped over by the redistricting committee when scheduling hearings. Only 13 hearings were held across our vast state. Second, remote online testimony was not offered. Finally, the proposed maps were not available prior to the redistricting hearings. We cannot provide compelling comments regarding maps that we have not seen.
The insidious policies that have led to severe gerrymandering in North Carolina have been enacted by both Democrats and Republicans whenever they held a majority in Raleigh. The goal of redistricting has been for the majority party to retain its power. If our legislators draw districts that ensure their reelection, they have no need to listen to our views. The outcome of the redistricting process greatly impacts every issue, including economic growth, education, health and taxes.
Once the proposed maps are drawn, our fair representation requires additional redistricting hearings and virtual testimony opportunities. Subsequently there might be a chance that constituents may choose their elected officials instead of our elected officials choosing their constituents.
Julie Ann Cooper
Greensboro
Links in a chain
A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, a fact which seemed particularly obvious the time my husband fastened a chain around his waist and dangled himself from an upstairs window to do some repair work on our house.
Likewise, every link in The Universal Chain of Being, from elephants to trees to insects, contributes uniquely toward keeping the planet healthy. Last week, the ivory billed woodpecker and 20 other species were officially declared extinct. Each extinction weakens the chain, the weakened chain causes more extinctions, and the planet dies a little more, a vicious circle fueled by the greenhouse gases that cause climate change.
Floods, freezes, wildfires, heat domes and droughts are visible, dramatic manifestations of climate change. Others, such as extinctions, are more subtle.
A Yale University study recently reported that 70% of Americans are now worried about climate change. Fifty-five percent believe that people in the U.S. are already being harmed by it.