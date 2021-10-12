Wednesday's letters

Small-minded

The ignorance, bigotry and hate from these people who profess a love of “God” is tiresome. Elected officials who are supposed to represent the people of their district or state yet demonize a portion of their constituents have no business in that position.

Lt. Gov. Robinson, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and others are ignorant, bigoted, small-minded people who need to do actual public service to understand reality. I, for one, will combat this ignorance as often as I can with knowledge and facts. My hope is that elected officials will stop using bullying, immature tactics in their positions.

Jeff Egerton

Gibsonville

On the Mark





God bless Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson for his courage and willingness to speak the truth! We need more and more leaders like him running our state and our country.