Wednesday's letters

What to believe
When I was 4 years old in 1942, air raid sirens sounded a drill in High Point and my parents turned off all the lights in the house. No one said, “I have a right to leave my lights on. I’m just not sure enemy planes can see my lights at 20,000 feet. That’s just U.S. propaganda.”
But everyone turned their lights off for the sake of the town.
Of our three children, only one has gotten his COVID shots. The other two, also in their 50s, are not sure of the science.
“It’s just U.S. propaganda,” they say. There is no thought about what’s good for the town.
In today’s ME culture, many say the U.S. has lost its credibility and can’t be trusted. They forget that the only thing propping up our dollars is our faith in our nation.
Byron Godfrey
High Point
The other lie
I cannot remember any more divisive, contentious time in my 79 years. We are committing suicide by national insanity.
If we cannot reduce our irrational behavior, I fear for both our nation and the Earth itself. For Republicans, the solution is simple. Ditch Donald Trump and his Big Lie and everything else he stands for. Republican icons Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Reagan would be horrified by your behavior. Return to rational conservative principles, once and for all!
For Democrats, the problem is deeper and more complex and centers mostly on race. Despite all the progress since the era of segregation, despite electing a Black president twice and a Black vice president last year, you are trying to force the great lie of “systemic racism” down America’s throat, and then cap that off with massive “slavery reparations,” a national guilt trip with a huge price tag!
Add to that all the extreme gender politics, and we have the insanity of the left!
Democrats controlled this nation for decades primarily because they were the “center,” the bread-and-butter party of the middle class. Get back to your roots. Then perhaps we can address the real life-and-death issues we face.
Robert Gaines
Greensboro
Another diversion
The fuss about critical race theory is just another shiny object, another Republican diversionary tactic, to keep the public eye off what’s important in this country.
The climate crisis is real and immediate. Our entire infrastructure desperately needs repair. The IRS must be well-staffed to collect taxes from wealthy tax evaders; we need tax reform to bring in the affluent who now pay little to nothing. Without a thorough overhaul of the criminal justice system, there will be no justice. Our elections must be secure and easily accessed by every eligible voter or we do not have a representative democracy.
The majority of Americans, including Republicans, want Congress to focus on these things, find workable bipartisan solutions and pass legislation. The Republicans in Congress are ignoring the will of their constituents by obstructing legislative progress.
So what are they — and the media — focused on? Cancel culture, Dr. Seuss, open borders bringing in “criminals,” and now CRT.
No K-12 school in this country is teaching or will teach CRT because it’s an academic theory and therefore inappropriate. This is all just another distraction. Let’s focus on what’s important and call on our state and federal legislators to do their jobs!
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Hospital mergers
I don’t know what prompted Cone Health and Sentara to plan to merge or to abandon those plans. From Brian Alexander’s book, “Hospitals,” I learned there were 1,162 hospital mergers in 2018. Alexander writes that hospital purchases for big-ticket items such as replacement knees and hips and stents that maintain patency of blocked arteries have huge price variations, with smaller hospitals paying as much as three times as much as the mega merged systems. These potential economies of scale to combine and cut costs provides ubiquitous temptation.
When the Cone-Sentara merger was announced, Cone CEO Terry Akin said a dividend would be creation of a new foundation focusing on decreasing the negative consequences of the social determinants of health such as poverty, food insecurity, disparities, lack of or inadequate health insurance, lack of access to care, soaring drug prices, transportation issues and more. The failed effort, claimed to have broken down due to a “difference in cultures,” may not be the last for either system, as they pursue the elusive pot of gold.
The essential endpoint — improvement of quality of care — may be lost in the shuffle.
Richard J. Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro