Wednesday's letters

What to believe

When I was 4 years old in 1942, air raid sirens sounded a drill in High Point and my parents turned off all the lights in the house. No one said, “I have a right to leave my lights on. I’m just not sure enemy planes can see my lights at 20,000 feet. That’s just U.S. propaganda.”

But everyone turned their lights off for the sake of the town.

Of our three children, only one has gotten his COVID shots. The other two, also in their 50s, are not sure of the science.

“It’s just U.S. propaganda,” they say. There is no thought about what’s good for the town.

In today’s ME culture, many say the U.S. has lost its credibility and can’t be trusted. They forget that the only thing propping up our dollars is our faith in our nation.

Byron Godfrey

High Point

The other lie

I cannot remember any more divisive, contentious time in my 79 years. We are committing suicide by national insanity.