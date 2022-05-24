Wednesday's letters

Why the fear?

I’m hearing a lot about the "great replacement theory" — that there’s some kind of intentional movement to replace the white majority in this country with a nonwhite majority, apparently through increased immigration of people of color.

I have a question about this: Assuming that one day, a mix of immigrants and native-born Americans of color become the majority in this country, why is that a problem? People are people; we all want to work, raise our families, engage in recreation and basically just get on with our lives. Why does it matter so much which skin color is in the majority?

Are we white people afraid that Blacks and other people of color will treat us the way we have been treating them all this time? Are we whites afraid that police of color will start brutalizing us just because we’re white? Are we afraid the majority will start passing laws to make it harder for us to vote? That we’ll be restricted as to where we can live? That our schools will be underfunded?

Historically when Blacks and other people of color have been allowed to go about their lives in peace, they have done just that. And what’s wrong with that?

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Why we carry

Reviewing the letter “Low bar for guns," I’m struck by his last paragraph.

“Unless handguns are restricted to being kept at home for true self-defense," it says, "instead of being allowed almost everywhere, we will continue to see more and more shootings.”

Why is self-defense limited to your home? Having a concealed carry permit for self defense follows you wherever you go. What would the writer do if he were carjacked? What would he do if he were accosted on the street? What would he do if his wife was brutally attacked right in front of him on the sidewalk?

We carry weapons to protect ourselves and to protect those around us from evil that often carries illegal weapons.

Joey Harding

Greensboro

GOP vs. others

Where is the hatred Republicans feel for everyone different from them coming from?

If you are a person of color, a member of the LGBTQ community, or a woman you are targeted by Republicans. My question is why.

According to Republicans, you are not entitled to equal rights if you are LGBTQ. You are less entitled to vote if you are a person of color.

Now if you are a pregnant woman you are not entitled to make decisions about your own body and have to worry about your neighbors spying on you and dragging you into court to extort money from you if you receive an abortion.

We have lost the right to determine our own reproductive health.

We have lost the right to discuss CRT or sexuality.

We have lost the right to vote.

We have lost the right to read books in school because of censorship.

Republicans will not stop until they have stripped all rights from all Americans, including the right to protest or voice dissent. America is well on the way to becoming the authoritarian, racist regime Republicans dream of and are working hard to create. Even some ministers are perverting faith for their ends.

Rita Wilson

Asheboro

Post-Roe relief

It appears certain Roe v. Wade will be overturned and women will no longer be in control of their bodies. Women will be forced to bring any pregnancy to term regardless of circumstances surrounding conception.

We know from history some of the horrendous actions women endure: rape by fathers, brothers, soldiers, strangers ... men. For 50 years Roe v. Wade provided women relief from the horror of a monster’s baby in their bellies.

Since the government has jumped into the beds of all women, now what to do?

To be fair, government should provide relief to women who do not wish to grow a child but are now forced to, reparations for use of her body and payment for increasing the domestic supply of babies. Government should lower maternal mortality rates by providing free prenatal care, free quality child care, free education and free lifetime care if the child is born disabled or the mother dies.

Costs could be defrayed by garnishment of the DNA dad’s wages or men and women can sign a contract outlining respective responsibilities in the event of an unintended pregnancy.

Problem solved the GOP way with less government intrusion.

Gaylene Zimmer

Greensboro

A step forward

Thank you to all the voters who supported Tim Andrew and Crissy Pratt in the recent primary elections. The New Vision New Direction-GCS team of school board candidates is looking forward to the general election in November.

Working together with the voters of Guilford County we can turn our public schools to a focus on academics in education with the goal of preparing our young people to be productive fellow citizens in our community.

Here’s to facilitating personal growth for every student of Guilford County while providing them with opportunities to find their place in our world today.

Lynn Andrew

High Point

The writer is campaign coordinator for New Vision New Direction-GCS.