Wednesday's letters

I noticed the writer shamed others for believing our country still thrives today with systems of racism. I realize the shock of being made aware of the truth of others can be met with denial and anger.

It has been well documented that attempts to shame others is one unburdening the shame found within himself. There are many writers who have researched and worked with this topic, like Brene Brown and Sonya Renee Taylor.

I encourage anyone who is feeling discomfort about being made aware of our racist system to please look into the works of these writers or others who are well-versed in the area of shame. My next book to read will be "The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love,” by Sonya Renee Taylor. We are being offered a radical time for self-healing. If we are to be able to love others, we must radically love ourselves first.

Shame can be removed and not passed onto others. Peace to anyone offended by this.

Donna Rogers

Greensboro

