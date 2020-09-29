Wednesday's letters

Money better spent?
Three years ago a dinner to benefit Donald Trump was hosted in a house in Greensboro once known as the Cone Mansion, bearing the name of one of Greensboro’s several most generous families. The Cone name is honored in this city along with Bryan and others for their unselfish support of charitable and cultural undertakings.
That banquet seated only those who were willing to donate thousands — even tens of thousands — of dollars to the current president.
At that time, donations to some local charities and humanitarian enterprises in Greensboro were coming up short.
I submit that siphoning off funds that might have gone to, say, the Urban Ministry, the Salvation Army or the Interactive Resource Center, to name only three of many, and funneling the money into the Trump operations was a foolish and evil thing to do.
Everyone has the right to do whatever they want to with their money as long as it is legal. But I have the right to my opinion of what they do.
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro
Denial and shaming
Regarding the Sept. 29 Bottom Line, “No, America is not a racist country”:
I noticed the writer shamed others for believing our country still thrives today with systems of racism. I realize the shock of being made aware of the truth of others can be met with denial and anger.
It has been well documented that attempts to shame others is one unburdening the shame found within himself. There are many writers who have researched and worked with this topic, like Brene Brown and Sonya Renee Taylor.
I encourage anyone who is feeling discomfort about being made aware of our racist system to please look into the works of these writers or others who are well-versed in the area of shame. My next book to read will be "The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love,” by Sonya Renee Taylor. We are being offered a radical time for self-healing. If we are to be able to love others, we must radically love ourselves first.
Shame can be removed and not passed onto others. Peace to anyone offended by this.
Donna Rogers
Greensboro
Do your part
The author of the letter “Bipartisan hypocrisy," printed in the Sept. 27 edition of the News & Record, leaves the reader with a conundrum in regard to exercising the civic duty of voting. While he professes to be doing his civic duty of voting, he cannot trust humans or human institutions in these difficult times. His answer to our problems is the Lord Jesus Christ.
Our Founding Fathers were careful to allow for the practice of any religion, while at the same time recognizing that there should be a separation between church and state. Governments are made by people, and derive their just powers from the governed. The choices afforded to citizens may not always be clear and convincing, but to choose not to make a choice, not to vote, is in and of itself hypocritical.
The last time I checked, Jesus was not on the ballot. Vote and make a difference. If not, someone else will for you!
Robert Handlon
Greensboro
No honor
Thousands gathered from all over the country on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Saturday for a day of prayer. Thousands!
Coverage in News & Record on Sunday: 42 words in the "Briefly" section on page A11. In the same newspaper, on the same page, half the page is dedicated to "New York sees big virus upsurge."
The News & Record has no journalistic honor, only a leftist agenda.
Noticed the political cartoons lately? My guess is that 90% are anti-Trump and anti-Republican. I would have preferred termination or early retirement for the editorial staff rather than a long-term sports columnist and reporter.
Jim Turnage
Greensboro
All about us
The severity of the coronavirus is not the result of the actions or inactions of President Trump, nor would it have been any different under the leadership of a different president. America is the home of the free, and as a result, its citizens are used to doing what they please, generally within the confines of the law.
And let’s face it, some people are rule-followers and others are not. People make their own choices; some may choose not to wear a mask while others may choose to participate in large public gatherings. That is the nature of our free and open society.
We are no longer the America of JFK: “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”.
Carl Fenske
Greensboro
Anonymous sources
In the interest of fairness, honesty and journalistic integrity, I believe that any news outlet, be it television, radio, newspaper, etc., that publishes articles or stories based on claims made by anonymous sources be legally required to preface any such report with this statement: “The following information is not necessarily true.”
Tom Kirkman
High Point
Mixed messages
Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s third nominee to the Supreme Court, is a woman of impressive achievement, both professionally and personally. A professor at Notre Dame Law School since 2002 and judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals since 2017, she is also the mother of seven children, five of her own, including the youngest with Downs syndrome, and two adopted from Haiti.
Ironically, Barrett’s success owes much to the pioneering work of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who opened professional doors once closed to women. Thanks to their legal careers, the Barretts have the income to support a large family.
With Barrett, Trump is nominating a judge who will support two Republican goals: restriction or reversal of Roe v. Wade and repeal of the Affordable Care Act. At a minimum, Barrett wants to severely curtail access to abortion. She also criticized Chief Justice Roberts for protecting Obamacare, whose legality she questions.
These are contradictory positions for someone who claims to be pro-life. Repeal of Obamacare would take away health insurance as well as protection for preexisting conditions from millions of Americans.
Doesn’t the right to life depend on health and extend beyond the moment of birth?
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!