Wednesday's letters

One year later
One year ago this week the United States came perilously close to a successful coup overthrowing our duly elected government. But democracy survived through the efforts of a handful of people from both political parties who believed in, and followed, the rule of law.
The insurrectionists failed in their attempt to overturn the election and install an authoritarian government. Today, American democracy is hanging by its fingernails.
Make no mistake. There are people, primarily Republican elected officials, as well as some others, who favor an authoritarian government, or just lack the knowledge to understand what is going on and to oppose it.
Their efforts have been clear. First, call the election fraudulent, cry “Stop the Steal!”, influence public opinion and pressure state election officials and Congress itself to change the vote numbers. Having failed at that, Republicans changed election laws in many states in 2021, which may decrease widespread democratic participation and make it more likely to get Republicans elected.
The goal is obvious: Unfairly swing elections to Republican candidates, and, in particular, install Donald Trump, or some clone, as president in 2024. At that time, the United States will, in fact, no longer be a democracy.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Four words
In response to a reader’s recent question as to why the mail service is so slow, I have the answer in four words.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Bill Robertson
High Point
Green resolutions
The most popular New Year’s resolutions are about self-improvement. Thank you, John Deem, for your “Tips for smaller carbon footprint” (News & Record, Jan. 1) that listed five easy, moneysaving resolutions for Mother Nature’s improvement in 2022.
Some readers may want to go the extra mile by adding more carbon-reduction resolutions as we need to decrease our greenhouse gas emissions by 7.6% each year (2020-2030) according to a 2019 United Nations Environmental Program declaration to limit the increase in global warming to 1.5 Celsius by 2030.
Here are the top 20 recommendations from Global Stewards Sustainable Living Tips that you can add to your menu of New Year’s resolutions to reduce your carbon footprint: www.globalstewards.org/reduce-carbon-footprint.htm.
Of course, I especially like No. 18: “Vote like your future depends on it — because it does!”
Twenty twenty-two is a critical election year to urgently mitigate climate change for ourselves and our posterity. Support candidates who prioritize economic and climate science and who promote evidence-based environmental policies such as carbon pricing.
Also, ask your elected politicians at local, state and federal levels to legislate a carbon-fee and dividend policy to incentivize individuals and companies to reduce their carbon footprint emissions while supporting our middle- and lower-income households, as 2030 will soon be here.
Minta Phillips
Julian
Library censorship
On Dec. 15, Wake County Public Libraries pulled Maia Kobabe’s controversial memoir “Gender Queer” from circulation. Spokesperson Alice Avery was quoted as saying “the book does contain explicit illustrations that do not align with WCPL’s selection policy.”
Curious about the selection policy, I searched the library system’s website to no avail. I then contacted the reference librarian on duty, but she couldn’t share it. It took filing a Freedom of Information Act request to acquire this pivotal document.
Libraries typically pride themselves on providing access to information. Not only is Wake County Public Libraries censoring underrepresented voices, but it’s also hiding the information upon which the decision was based. Why? Because the selection policy actually supports keeping “Gender Queer” instead of removing it.
Not every book is appropriate for every person at each stage of life. Library collections are meant to offer diverse viewpoints, allowing patrons the freedom to choose which books they want to read. “Gender Queer” depicts an eloquent journey of self-discovery. By removing Kobabe’s critically acclaimed memoir, Wake County Public Libraries imposes the moral objections of a few onto a county of more than 1 million people. We must stand against such institutional censorship.
Justin Shannin
Chicago
Here we go again
The news of the first flu-related death does not bode well for the lifting of the mask mandate. It makes sense to me that a decision based on the 70% vaccination rate would have been better than 5% testing positive, which is rising at an alarming rate.
Flu deaths last year were negligible because we were all wearing masks. As we enter this flu season we are also dealing with the triple-threat of COVID-19, delta and omicron and whatever else comes along.
We are living with the results of the past lockdown. Thanks to the unvaccinated, as things stand now, we are beginning to shut down again and the supreme irony is that we have the means to avoid it.
How much more and for how much longer can we expect for our hospital and medical personnel to deal with this situation?
Hans Roethling
Greensboro
The writer is a UNCG graduate.