Wednesday's letters

Libraries typically pride themselves on providing access to information. Not only is Wake County Public Libraries censoring underrepresented voices, but it’s also hiding the information upon which the decision was based. Why? Because the selection policy actually supports keeping “Gender Queer” instead of removing it.

Not every book is appropriate for every person at each stage of life. Library collections are meant to offer diverse viewpoints, allowing patrons the freedom to choose which books they want to read. “Gender Queer” depicts an eloquent journey of self-discovery. By removing Kobabe’s critically acclaimed memoir, Wake County Public Libraries imposes the moral objections of a few onto a county of more than 1 million people. We must stand against such institutional censorship.

Justin Shannin

Chicago

Here we go again

The news of the first flu-related death does not bode well for the lifting of the mask mandate. It makes sense to me that a decision based on the 70% vaccination rate would have been better than 5% testing positive, which is rising at an alarming rate.