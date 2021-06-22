Wednesday's letters

We all know there is more need than this budget addressed, but this is a step in the right direction. A big thank-you to all our commissioners for this commitment that supports our Guilford County public schools and children’s health and well-being and moves our county forward in supporting our children and their families.

Margaret Bourdeaux

Arbuckle

Greensboro

Useless degrees

Why are college enrollments down (John Newsom’s “Syllabus” column, “The continuing decline in college enrollment,” June 21)?

1. Parents are finally realizing the ROI (return on investment) is not there. Eight, 10, 20, 50 thousand dollars is exorbitant for little Johnny or Sally to receive a degree in some useless major for which there is little or no demand.