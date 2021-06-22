Wednesday's letters

They don’t care
A tiny article appeared recently on a back page of the News & Record. It quoted Sen. Mitch McConnell saying the Democrats’ desire to investigate the recent revelations of the Department of Justice issuing subpoenas secretly for records of members of Congress and reporters was “picking at the scab of history.”
This sentiment expressed by the minority leader seemed to draw little attention. In retrospect I’m struck by how an alleged leader in Congress could characterize as trivial an administration’s apparent willingness to weaponize the DOJ against its political opponents. This seems to strike at the heart of democracy by tacitly condoning totalitarian tactics. Of course, attempting to whitewash an insurrection falls into the same category.
If Republicans don’t care about the integrity of our system of government as a basic tenet then what is it exactly they stand for, besides fealty to a (definitively) false prophet? What existential issues that affect the populace are they actively engaged in solving? Health care? Climate change? Gun violence? Homelessness? Hunger? The list unfortunately goes on.
But all we hear from their side of the aisle is crickets. Or maybe it’s cicadas.
David Wilcox
Greensboro
Deadly dam
Regarding the Dan River tubers who died last week: I once had the most horrid opportunity to watch a man drown in a low head dam. Years later I can still recall his death screams. EMS, Fire Rescue and helicopters were all unable to save him. (His dog survived.)
Close to 400 people have drowned under similar dams over the years. These dams need to go or at least be better engineered.
John Roberts
Reidsville
Good for schools!
This week’s meeting of the of Guilford County Board of Commissioners was very special as the board recognized former commissioner and Board of Education member Dot Kearns as she is celebrating her 90th birthday this month. Dot, as friends affectionally call her, has been in leadership on behalf of our children for many years, always focused on what is best for all children, striving toward equity for all.
Also, it was at this meeting where the board unanimously passed the annual county budget, exceeding the county manager’s initial recommendation for Guilford County Schools funding, appropriating funds for 15 nurse positions for our schools, moving closer to our goal of a full-time nurse in every school, and committing funds to Every Baby Guilford to address work to end infant mortality
We all know there is more need than this budget addressed, but this is a step in the right direction. A big thank-you to all our commissioners for this commitment that supports our Guilford County public schools and children’s health and well-being and moves our county forward in supporting our children and their families.
Margaret Bourdeaux
Arbuckle
Greensboro
Useless degrees
Why are college enrollments down (John Newsom’s “Syllabus” column, “The continuing decline in college enrollment,” June 21)?
1. Parents are finally realizing the ROI (return on investment) is not there. Eight, 10, 20, 50 thousand dollars is exorbitant for little Johnny or Sally to receive a degree in some useless major for which there is little or no demand.
2. The ones paying (or borrowing beyond their means to repay) are recognizing that in so many cases little Johnny or Sally are receiving much too much “education” relative to social issues and far too little in mathematics, American history, chemistry, accounting, English, philosophy, statistics ... you know, the subjects that better prepare them for the real world outside the ivy-covered walls of the university. That enable them to be productive, real contributors to society. To serve a purpose, not some “cause.”
Parents are waking up to the fact that most all universities are top-heavy with overpaid “administrators,” race-related everything, with too many majors that provide little financial reward to their recipients or to society in general.
Graduates with a sheepskin, but up to their eyeballs in student-loan debt, have few occupational skills to provide a livelihood, much less meet their debt obligations. That’s why.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Guns in churches
Regarding the article “For ‘safety,’ Cooper again vetoes bill allowing churchgoers to be armed,” June 20:
In response to the bill, Democratic opponents of the measure said churches should hire private security instead of encouraging shootouts. What do these liberal Democrats think is going to happen if someone comes in the church with a gun? Answer: a shootout.
Common sense is lost on most Democrats.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
Broken trust
On 9/11, the Taliban helped Osama bin Laden murder nearly 3,000 Americans.
Naturally, we invaded Afghanistan, but on a shoestring, with limited forces. President Dick Cheney (let’s be honest) wanted Iraq’s oil, so we trumped up a “weapons of mass destruction” lie to attack a nation that had nothing to do with 9/11. Trillions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of lives later, Afghanistan is still a pest hole of violent Islamic radicalism, because we put most of our money and troops into Iraq, for far too long.
Now we are tired and discouraged and are leaving, and the Taliban extremists rapidly are taking over. Anyone who helped or worked for American forces will be murdered, women and girls will be sex slaves again — no more education or even basic citizenship rights. Entertainment will once again be dogs fighting bears in the street! The Muslim Dark Ages are back.
To any and all potential American allies, be warned! Never, never trust the United States to help you win your freedom or escape oppression or protect yourselves from enemies. We will lie to you, in our own self-interest, and then we will abandon you to be slaughtered.
Robert Gaines
Greensboro