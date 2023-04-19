It’s about money

Ho-hum. Yet another turf battle between competing Medical Industrial Complex entities in the Triad: Atrium Health and Cone Health (News & Record, April 10). Now there’s a push to capture more of the Greensboro market.

This has nothing to do with being “complementary and supplementary to Moses Cone,” as declared by Baptist. Like most previous iterations of the very same turf war scenario across America, this one will offer nothing to downstream patient benefit, quality, cost or otherwise despite the same, stale righteous-sounding declarations.

Again, this is all about the American Medical Industrial Complex and its insatiable appetite for ever-increasing insurance-covered lives, margins and profits. It has absolutely nothing to do with “patient care.”

Let’s be real. Let’s be honest.

Every time this happens in the Triad region, or elsewhere, it is about the money. More and more money.

Here we go again.

Stewart Cooper M.D., retired

Winston-Salem

Wordplay

One of the ways in which conservatives play to the fears of their constituents is by manipulating language. The understood meaning of the word “woke,” for instance, is “not asleep.” The related meaning used by the Occupy and Black Lives Matter movements indicates a person who accepts historical and social facts. It is now used as an epithet by Ron DeSantis and others against any policy representing racial or social progress.

A similar process has taken place with “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”

Previously, a Parents’ Bill of Rights has mostly been a rallying cry for poor families and students of color. Articulated by Sylvia Ann Hewlett and Cornell West in their 1998 book “The War Against Parents,” this bill of rights argues for paid parental leave, affordable child care, gun control and other popular policies that would benefit all children.

North Carolina Senate Bill 49 now goes by this name. It prohibits almost anything taught in kindergarten through fourth grade relating to gender or sexuality. Goodbye human biology! But the phrase has been used more broadly in several states to give parents unprecedented power to censor books and change school curricula based on a single complaint. Goodbye freedom to learn!

Policy battles are part of democracy, but when our language is being corrupted in this way, it makes honest discussion impossible.

Gary Kenton

Greensboro

Haunting questions

How is it that the Second Amendment has been interpreted, manipulated and profited from in ways that could never have been anticipated by its authors?

How is that the perpetual legislative and judicial wrangling over the right to bear arms has only made us less secure — and by making us less secure, has further enhanced the political and financial fortunes of those defending the right to be endangered?

Do those who defend this right also bear the responsibility for acknowledging that the uncontrolled proliferation of weapons of war has only enhanced the frequency and lethal efficiency of those who are determined to tragically exercise this right?

Has the Second Amendment, as it is currently applied, infringed upon the very laws that are intended to protect and preserve a civil society? Is it not ironic how an ambiguously written right to maintain the security of a free state has armed those who would unambiguously threaten the public welfare and safety … and yes, the very freedoms of a free state?

Paradoxically, the unfettered access to guns has become the solution for which there is no problem, while turning itself into a life-threatening problem that has no solution. Will there ever be a “right” answer that will right the past and future wrongs that this right has wrought? Or is this the one American experiment that will continue to go terribly and ever more tragically wrong?

The avoidable answer is yes.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

I dare Cotham

Alexander H. Jones correctly identified most of the millions of North Carolinians whose interests will be contravened by the “devastatingly regressive” consequences of Rep. Tricia Cotham’s treachery in his April 16 article “The human consequences of Tricia Cotham’s party switch.” Rep. Cotham, recipient of the 2013 Equality North Carolina Legislative Leader Award for distinguishing herself as a champion for equality and LGBT issues, has an opportunity to prove she’s not been purchased outright by not joining her new party in bullying transgendered youth across our state. I dare Rep. Cotham to vote no on N.C. House Bill 574, the so-called “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.” This bill is not fair, and will potentially deprive our state of economic opportunities that are of real benefit to her constituency.

It would prevent North Carolina youth from participating in athletics, denying them the mental, social and physical benefits of sports. This bill is discriminatory, unnecessary and does nothing to benefit women’s and girls’ sports.

All children in North Carolina deserve to grow up in a world in which their identity does not impact their opportunity. Rep. Cotham should vote no on this bill, or she should return her 2013 award with her head hung in shame.

Duane Gildea

Reidsville