Wednesday's letters

Customer loyalty

“Sorry, my dear, you have reached the lingerie department at Macy’s,” the retail clerk kindly explained to this old soul lost in technology. Knowing that people are often impatient with the elderly, I have never forgotten her kindness during the busy Christmas rush.

Every Christmas, I shop with Macy’s. Similarly, I have never forgotten the kindness of Mr. Nordstrom when he replied, point by point, to a letter I wrote while living in a tiny town in Mississippi with no Nordstrom in sight. The first thing I did when I heard about the thugs looting the Walnut Creek Nordstrom was place the nicest order I could with Nordstrom Rack.

So yes, Virginia, there is such a thing as customer loyalty. And by the way, during the busy holidays, a little charity for the hard-pressed retail clerks would be nice. I once asked the server at a mall fast-food restaurant how she was. She replied that she had been working at the location for years, and that was the first time anyone had asked how she was.

Gay Davis

Greensboro

My apologies