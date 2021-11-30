Wednesday's letters

Customer loyalty
“Sorry, my dear, you have reached the lingerie department at Macy’s,” the retail clerk kindly explained to this old soul lost in technology. Knowing that people are often impatient with the elderly, I have never forgotten her kindness during the busy Christmas rush.
Every Christmas, I shop with Macy’s. Similarly, I have never forgotten the kindness of Mr. Nordstrom when he replied, point by point, to a letter I wrote while living in a tiny town in Mississippi with no Nordstrom in sight. The first thing I did when I heard about the thugs looting the Walnut Creek Nordstrom was place the nicest order I could with Nordstrom Rack.
So yes, Virginia, there is such a thing as customer loyalty. And by the way, during the busy holidays, a little charity for the hard-pressed retail clerks would be nice. I once asked the server at a mall fast-food restaurant how she was. She replied that she had been working at the location for years, and that was the first time anyone had asked how she was.
Gay Davis
Greensboro
My apologies
I read Keith Ellis' guest column in Sunday’s paper regarding his experience at a downtown restaurant (“Talking while Black? An afternoon downtown turns humiliating,” Nov. 28). I’m appalled at what he endured in one of his favorite restaurants, which I wish he had called by name so “guests” to the establishment are aware of this event — I don’t frequent downtown but I especially would not support this restaurant for any reason.
As a lifetime resident of Greensboro, I sincerely apologize for your experience. My stepson is a Greensboro Police officer — I certainly hope the experience you had with the police was respectful as you deserved. Congratulations to you on two master's degrees — obviously the manager on duty was not very educated. Embarrassing for downtown Greensboro, to say the least.
Kim Hoag
Summerfield
Fund new trails
It was great to see the new Bandera Farms Park on your front page ("Park plans take shape," Nov. 29). Great work by our local land conservancy.
This will enable a significant piece of the long-planned Piedmont Greenway from Summerfield to Kernersville to come to fruition.
The last bond for local parks was in 2004. It is past time to bring the next group of passive parks into place, complete the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, Piedmont Greenway and Bicentennial Greenway, and bring other new trails into play.
With an upcoming school bond, why not use 1% for trails and greenways? That would be $15 million of a $1.5 billion bond. The last bond for trails, parks and greenways was $10 million.
Why not?
Let's do it! One percent for trails, parks and greenways!
David B. Craft
Greensboro
Priorities?
Regarding Afghan refugees: Only in America can a noncitizen coming to a country get a job, an apartment, furniture and health care but the same people doing this cannot help homeless people who are American citizens get the same help.
We should place citizens over refugees and illegal immigrants who are not American citizens.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
Myths and motives
My theory: Some Republicans (and Fox News) are spreading conspiracy theories about Democrats making up falsehoods about the COVID variant omicron in order to dissuade people from getting vaccinated and from taking precautions. The Republican story suggests that many countries around the world are complicit in the COVID mythology plot.
The Democrats would derive no benefit from manufacturing false stories about COVID variants. But the Republicans have a powerful motive for discouraging preventive health measures: increasing the body count on Joe Biden’s watch. I suggest that this is part of the Republicans’ plan to retake power in 2022 and 2024, simply by discrediting Biden’s administration.
I also believe that Republicans will not allow the raising of the debt ceiling, thereby throwing the economy into a catastrophe that they believe will be blamed on President Biden.
Further, some Republicans are accusing Dr. Anthony Fauci of intentionally misleading citizens about COVID-19. Fauci fired back at one of them, asking Sen. Ted Cruz, “What happened on Jan. 6, senator?” I watched that day in real time. It was a sickening attempt to overturn an election which 60 courts have ruled valid.
“Hang Mike Pence!” ”Where’s Nancy?” The former guy loved it.
Jody McGhee
High Point