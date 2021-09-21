Wednesday's letters

If I can do it ...
Since when are judges allowed to overturn what we the people pass as law in a statewide vote?
It was said that the voter ID is discrimination against the Black community. Race has nothing to do with it.
Everyone, regardless of race, has hurdles to work through. I am a disabled senior and I have been by myself for nearly 16 years — and on a walker for 10.
I get no aid or transportation and I am not on disability, but I managed to arrange a ride and to get a valid ID. If I can, anyone can.
We must have honest elections and proof of who each person is when voting. We each must provide proof of who we are at a lot of other places; why not when voting, which is crucial?
Elizabeth A. Jones
Greensboro
Tanger concerns
Why is the Tanger Center not joining the owners of Broadway theaters and the Durham Performing Arts Center in requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend performances?
I have purchased season tickets to the Broadway series and was so looking forward to attending these performances. Unfortunately, with the current surge in delta variant infections, I have decided that I can’t go into a venue with 3,000 people who may or may not be vaccinated and who may or may not be required to wear a mask.
Last Friday friends attended an event, and the mask mandate was not enforced. I will be driving to Durham to attend performances at DPAC until the Tanger Center demonstrates that it truly cares about the health of its patrons.
Please contact the Tanger Center if you agree with these sentiments.
Rita Layson
Greensboro
The work ethic
Today’s conservatives are often too quick to condemn FDR for the socialist policies he introduced during and after the Great Depression. Regrettably, government must on rare occasion improvise, even temporarily challenge the free-market policies (which have worked so well for us) when millions of the unemployed, through no fault of their own, are living on the street, begging door to door, literally starving, as they were in the 1930s. My parents and grandparents told me of this.
The “Better Deal” article (Sept. 19) expanded on this, and more importantly, explained why the dependency segment of our society exists today. FDR expected, demanded, that the unemployed work for their government assistance. He stated publicly that “… they would infinitely prefer to work” (I’m not sure that’s the case today). And he stated “continued dependency upon relief induces a spiritual and moral disintegration fundamentally destructive to the national fiber.” Has it ever!
Unfortunately, generations of Americans have expected and become dependent upon government relief, e.g., child care, family leave, affordable housing, protection from all possible mishaps, cradle-to-grave support and have rejected the expectations of work, production, contribution in-return for this relief.
If today’s social Democrats created an FDR-type Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) program to solve so many of our problems, who would participate?
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Record’s legacy
Kim Record deserves a big “thank-you” for the great job she has done for the past 12 years as director of athletics at UNCG. Back in 1977, a group of local business leaders encouraged UNCG to go from Division III to Division I in college sports. The purpose of this move was to give UNCG some well-deserved publicity. The past two years, the men’s basketball team gained national publicity that money could not buy. The student athletes as a group had a 2.4 GPA!
Kim is one of the few female athletic directors in the country. Thank you, again, for giving the university 12 successful years.
Jim Melvin
Greensboro
Wake up, Joe
Memo to Sen. Joe Manchin:
Lotsa luck, Joe! You’re going to scare up 10 Republican senator votes for the Freedom to Vote Act? Right ...
You don’t understand. Republicans don’t want all people to have the freedom to vote.
They’re scared of that! Scared that too many people will go to the polls and cast votes for Democrats.
So, why would they vote for the Freedom to Vote Act? That would be in favor of allowing any and all eligible Americans to vote. That would be in favor of democracy.
Wake up, Joe! Vote for democracy. Do a filibuster “carve out” for voting rights legislation so you can pass the Freedom to Vote Act.
Gary Parker
Archdale
