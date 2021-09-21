Wednesday's letters

If I can do it ...

Since when are judges allowed to overturn what we the people pass as law in a statewide vote?

It was said that the voter ID is discrimination against the Black community. Race has nothing to do with it.

Everyone, regardless of race, has hurdles to work through. I am a disabled senior and I have been by myself for nearly 16 years — and on a walker for 10.

I get no aid or transportation and I am not on disability, but I managed to arrange a ride and to get a valid ID. If I can, anyone can.

We must have honest elections and proof of who each person is when voting. We each must provide proof of who we are at a lot of other places; why not when voting, which is crucial?

Elizabeth A. Jones

Greensboro

Tanger concerns

Why is the Tanger Center not joining the owners of Broadway theaters and the Durham Performing Arts Center in requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend performances?