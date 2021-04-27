Wednesday's' letters

Chauvin’s creator
Justice is not just the narrative of Derek Chauvin’s conviction; rather, it is the evolving contempt for a morally corrupt system of structural racism. It is the knee on the neck of a nauseous America — an arrogant political juggernaut being dragged toward an inevitable day of judgment, as it desperately clings to a nefarious heritage of hate and racial oppression.
Derek Chauvin’s conviction, understandably, reinvigorated the anemic hope that the exaggerated ideals of American nobility could one day become an indisputable reality. But, as usual, social and political progress in America is met by entrenched hatred and selective ignorance. As usual, subservient sycophants and opportunistic pontificators of racist memes appease the perverse souls of those seeking to rationalize the insanity of systemic racism.
But the murder of George Floyd rang a bell. And one need not ask for whom the bell tolls because it is written in the hearts of those struggling to escape the hellfires of their own self-deceptions. Justice found Derek Chauvin. And make no mistake about it: Justice will find Chauvin’s creator: America.
Andrea L. Jackson
High Point
No time to lose
President Biden has set forth a bold, multi-pronged plan to save planet Earth from global warming and its demon child, climate chaos, as already evidenced in the forms of extreme floods, droughts, fires, extinctions and other abnormalities.
Several news analysts have criticized Biden’s ambitious initiatives, saying his goals are too difficult to achieve. But saying we can’t do it is losing the battle before it has begun. In World War II we didn’t say we couldn’t do it. We simply put our noses to the grindstone, pulled together and accomplished the impossible. We are called to do the same now. In spite of difficulty or cost, we must act. We have no choice. The consequences are too dire. There is no time to lose.
Ask your senators and representatives to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2021. It’s only a start, but it’s a real turning point.
Maureen Parker
Greensboro
If not for COVID?
This is not so much a comment or opinion, although you may infer from the following question that it is both.
How would the N&R survive if weren’t for relentless, 24-7 COVID breaking news? Keep cases and deaths at the top of the page; keep the fear stoked; suppress any news that supports alternative treatments of the coronavirus.
Journalism is dead and propaganda lives.
Dick Toomey
Greensboro
Religion’s value
The opinion piece, “The value of organized religion” by Tom Purcell (April 18), includes a recollection of the author’s religious upbringing, and how he believes in the importance of growing up in a church or Catholic school. I agree that growing up in a religious establishment can bring value and fulfillment to a person’s life that he or she may not find anywhere else.
Attending a church or any other religious organization not only gives a person a solid upbringing and values, but it opens up many doors. You get countless volunteer opportunities, chances to make lasting connections with people through religion, and, of course, the chance to grow closer to God.
Reading Purcell’s very fond recollections of his childhood reminds me of my own. As someone who has spent a large portion of my life in a Baptist church, I believe it gave me a strong foundation and mindset. Also, studies show that church can help with anxiety and depression.
People need church and the church needs people to survive.
Kaitlyn Graham
Greensboro
Educate yourself
Fortunately, the General Assembly has — at least temporarily — dropped its attempt to pass the most extreme anti-trans law in the country, Senate Bill 514.
The law would have persecuted trans people under the age of 21 as well as their doctors, while compelling teachers to notify parents in writing if their child displays “gender nonconformity.” Its author, Sen. Ralph Hise — like authors of similar bills in Arkansas and elsewhere — is proud to state that he has “never met a trans person.”
I wish I could introduce him to some of my friends, like Holly, a trans woman I met while volunteering to help homeless folks. Holly is one of the kindest, most compassionate people I’ve ever known. Holly’s parents didn’t accept her gender identity and, while calling themselves “good Christians,” kicked her out of the house at the age of 17.
If not for space constraints, I’d tell many similar stories. Suicides rates are tragically high among young trans people because of the fear, ignorance and outright hatred promoted by legislation like Bill 514.
If you don’t have trans friends, then please educate yourself. Among other sites, simply Google trans + PFLAG, ACLU, GLAAD or GLSEN.
John Cox
Charlotte