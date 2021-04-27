Wednesday's' letters

Several news analysts have criticized Biden’s ambitious initiatives, saying his goals are too difficult to achieve. But saying we can’t do it is losing the battle before it has begun. In World War II we didn’t say we couldn’t do it. We simply put our noses to the grindstone, pulled together and accomplished the impossible. We are called to do the same now. In spite of difficulty or cost, we must act. We have no choice. The consequences are too dire. There is no time to lose.