Wednesday's letters

Yuletide hate

It is painful and appalling — but not entirely surprising — to learn that hateful antisemitic nonsense was distributed in our community (Dec. 20, “Antisemitic flyers strewn about in Greensboro neighborhoods”).

The yuletide season should be, among other things, a time to reflect upon the long, violent history of anti-Judaism, which for many centuries was based on the myth that “the Jews” were responsible for the death of Jesus — a man who was born and lived as a Jew and was executed as a Jewish rebel against imperialist oppression.

Upon this basis in Christian theology, which held Jews (rather than Romans) collectively responsible for deicide, a multitude of outlandish conspiracy theories developed. Many of them were echoed in these antisemitic leaflets.

There has been a well-documented rise in antisemitism in the last four or five years, aided by Donald Trump’s affinity for white nationalists and his peddling of conspiracy theories (e.g., George Soros rules the world; his Goebbels-like hostility toward the press).