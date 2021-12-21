Wednesday's letters

Yuletide hate
It is painful and appalling — but not entirely surprising — to learn that hateful antisemitic nonsense was distributed in our community (Dec. 20, “Antisemitic flyers strewn about in Greensboro neighborhoods”).
The yuletide season should be, among other things, a time to reflect upon the long, violent history of anti-Judaism, which for many centuries was based on the myth that “the Jews” were responsible for the death of Jesus — a man who was born and lived as a Jew and was executed as a Jewish rebel against imperialist oppression.
Upon this basis in Christian theology, which held Jews (rather than Romans) collectively responsible for deicide, a multitude of outlandish conspiracy theories developed. Many of them were echoed in these antisemitic leaflets.
There has been a well-documented rise in antisemitism in the last four or five years, aided by Donald Trump’s affinity for white nationalists and his peddling of conspiracy theories (e.g., George Soros rules the world; his Goebbels-like hostility toward the press).
The distribution of antisemitic leaflets should be a call to conscience, to action and to solidarity. When we are silent in the face of anti-Jewish comments or actions, we are complicit in the perpetuation of “the oldest hatred,” antisemitism.
John Cox
Charlotte
The writer grew up in Greensboro and lived here for 26 years.
Not anywhere
Please, no. Do not encourage antisemites with your headline, “Find somewhere else to spread your hate” (editorial, Dec. 21).
They have sown their hate in other places as you point out, so do not encourage them any further to “find somewhere else to sow ignorance and division.”
Hate, ignorance and division do not belong anywhere.
Peace on Earth means the whole Earth, not just our little corner of it.
Betsy Fox
Greensboro
Editor’ note: Good point. The online headline has been changed.
A local act?
Two small suggested changes for Tuesday’s editorial (“Find somewhere else to spread your hate,” Dec. 21):
First, let’s not send these folks off to do the same somewhere else. It would be far better to put an end to it here and now — much easier said than done.
Second, until they are identified, we don’t know that they are outsiders.
Tom Duckwall
Greensboro
Pipeline equals jobs
Two observations:
The N&R sure gave William Barber and his activist friends glowing coverage of their protesting of the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline. One of the reasons North Carolina has grown rapidly over the last several decades is reliable, low-cost energy.
The Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which Barber helped kill, would have supplied reliable low-cost energy to the state’s most economically depressed region, Eastern North Carolina. That would have led to job creation there.
I do not see how bringing consumers low-cost natural gas and jobs to North Carolina is “an abusive sin” that will “harm the poor.” Barber should broaden his viewpoint.
As for his Dec. 9 column: So young white men with guns scare the Dickens out of Ruben Navarrette?
Mr. Navarrette only sees what he wants to see: ABC reported on Dec. 8 that homicide rates in 12 major cities reached record heights. In Chicago alone there have been 821 murders this year — far more than all the deaths that Navarrette recounts. Those deaths were not caused by the “entitled white men with guns” that Navarrette fears.
Perhaps those entitled white men (and women) have guns because they fear the lawlessness that is promoted by the “defund the police” movement and the “mostly peaceful” demonstrations of 2020.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
COVID thoughts
If you are sick of COVID ...
As a retired health care professional I have followed this pandemic closely. There are a few things that stand out:
1) People are easily scared and the daily caseload and death counts don’t help.
2) People are not willing to expose themselves to the virus for a hamburger.
3) Some people are not scared and are willing to go about their business as if there were no danger.
4) Vaccines are effective in reducing the spread and severity of the disease.
5) An infected person is not necessarily a sick person, but can still spread the disease.
6) Misinformation has contributed to the death toll.
7) If there are complications with vaccines, they are repeated by all the news media.
8) Nearly 500 million doses of the vaccine have been administered and more than 200 million people are fully vaccinated. That’s a massive sample size from which to find problems with a vaccine.
Therefore, to those who are not vaccinated: Think of it as a purely economic decision. If we can vaccinate 203 million people in the U.S. and more throughout the world, we may well not infect someone else, and we can go back to normal, whatever that is.
Paul Herger
High Point
The writer is a retired Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.