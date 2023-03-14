Not pro-life

So, our recent member of Congress, Mr. Walker, decided to weigh in on the abortion issue (March 12). He claimed he is "pro-life."

I beg to differ with Mr. Walker. Mr. Walker and his like-minded friends are not pro-life, but pro-birth. There was no mention in his article about helping poor and working-class families feed, clothe and house any new family members, let alone themselves.

Until conservatives rid themselves of the Marie Antoinette, i.e., "Let them eat cake," attitude toward poor and working-class families, they will never truly be pro-life, but only pro-birth.

Also, for those of you who have a boss, Mr. Walker is also a fan of the right to work, or at-will employment, concept.

And lastly, the allegedly "new and improved" puzzle and comics page still stinks.

Jim Galler

Stokesdale

Misleading 'option'

On Sunday the News & Record published an anti-abortion opinion by former Congressman Mark Walker. At the end of this column, with information about the author, is a recommendedation that people facing unexpected pregnancy contact a service called Option Line.

This segment appears to be written in the voice of the News & Record, but readers should know that Option Line purports to be an objective resource about pregnancy options, including abortion. However, its information about abortion is biased, and it refers clients only to other anti-abortion centers, never to actual abortion providers.

There is no need to take the word of pro-choice groups on this point: the true nature of Option Line can be verified by looking at the website of Heartbeat International, the anti-abortion group that runs Option Line. On their page about Option Line, Heartbeat is open about its true purpose to "rescue" people from abortion.

People seeking real information about abortion services in Greensboro can contact A Woman's Choice at 1-800-298-8874.

Allen McBride

Greensboro

Doubting Thomas

The column by Cal Thomas in today’s (March 13) paper should win him another Pinocchio award. He uses the usual gaslightings, false equivalencies and contextual distortions that characterize modern-day conservative editorialists. If his narrative weren’t so dangerous, we could just laugh off his stream of consciousness as that of another angry old man.

He defends Tucker Carlson’s cut-and-paste version of American history. He gaslights Rachel Maddow, who questions why Carlson’s Fox News is the only media outlet to be given the Jan. 6 video footage from Congress. He then moves on to suggest that Carlson’s edited version of Jan. 6 is the equivalent of months of testimony on Capitol Hill. He ends by suggesting that Carlson’s snippets out of context constitute free speech.

Many Americans watched in disbelief on Jan. 6 as our Capitol institutions were assaulted. We don’t need Tucker Carlson’s distortions to know what happened. And we should be insulted that conservatives continue to deny what so many of us witnessed in real time.

Kurt Lauenstein

Greensboro

Time to change

"Spring forward. Fall back." Establish one officially and stop the confusion and the abuse of our body clocks.

It takes only a short period of time for Mother Nature to accomplish naturally what the clock attempts to do artificially.

H.C. Roethling

Greensboro

Socialist myths

Byron Williams ("Socialism: a Molotov cocktail in public discourse," Feb. 19) believes that “socialist principles in the form of government bailouts saved certain institutions deemed 'Too Big to Fail.'" He was referring to the financial crisis of 2008, which was not saved by socialist principles, despite Williams’ insistence otherwise, but was actually caused by them.

Confusion about socialism is there by design. Socialism can be summed up as "governmentalism," a system devoid of those inalienable rights that come from the Creator which under socialism are granted only by the state.

The 2008 crisis was blamed on capitalism. That was not the case. Even an article in a vaunted left-leaning publication — The Atlantic — identified government as the cause (“Hey Barney Frank: The Government Did Cause the Housing Crisis,” Dec. 13, 2011).

Indeed, government laws and policies stretching back to the New Deal and culminating in the Community Reinvestment Act of 1977 — not to mention the repeal of Glass-Steagall —laid the groundwork for what befell the country in 2008.

Ironically, millennials — the age group hit hardest by the crisis — are the ones most enamored of —yet also most confused about — socialism. According to a HuffPost article (April 11, 2017) millennials view communism and socialism "as an alternative to the disasters capitalism has created."

However, a millennial study conducted by the Cato Institute Dec. 15, 2016) found that when socialism is framed as government running Uber, Amazon, Facebook, etc., "socialism does not go over well.”

And well it does not. Ever.

Romaine Worster

Greensboro