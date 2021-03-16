Wednesday's letters

Worthy legacy
The March 15 article about Elon law students’ pressing for the removal of the portrait of Jim Melvin was a shocking report on an attempt to negate a worthy legacy at the Elon University School of Law.
While questioning and challenging is a healthy dynamic, the students’ reasoning is wrong on so many levels I don’t even know where to begin.
The debate over the characterization of the violence of Nov. 3, 1979, is not the central issue here. (Many residents who actually lived in Greensboro in 1979 are grateful for the mayor’s leadership during that painful time.)
The students say that “revisionist notions” from the former mayor’s comments about the events of the conflict led them to their actions. I would like to ask these students some questions:
How are they better qualified to challenge the description?
Would the past conduct of great civil rights leaders invalidate their efforts for peace and justice and strip them of deserved recognition?
Is anyone righteous enough to be honored for their contributions?
The issue is that the portrait served to honor someone whose efforts and support were largely responsible for the creation of Elon University School of Law in downtown Greensboro.
Amelia Hopkins
Greensboro
Tolerance?
Tolerance (respecting without sharing the beliefs or actions of others) is a valuable attribute and worthy personal goal. It is akin to compromise, forgiveness. Because of tolerance, Democrats and Republicans can be friends. Wars can be avoided. Peace can be achieved.
In reading “At Elon Law, a portrait divides” (March 15), one begins to feel strongly that Jim Melvin, a man who has done so much for the city of Greensboro and the surrounding area, might deserve some tolerance.
Perhaps Melvin should have chosen his words more carefully. Is there anyone among us who, given the chance, might have reworded a statement too quickly uttered in our own lives? Does a mayor exist who would like to have such a devastating event in their city as what happened on Nov. 3, 1979, labeled a “massacre?”
Jim Melvin’s service to our area is evidenced in too many ways to list. Let’s be hopeful the people leading this “charge” against him will step back and learn whether the massive good he has done outweighs their dislike of a statement he is said to have made years ago.
Jim Melvin’s philanthropy may just be a big part of the reason students are being educated at Elon University School of Law.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
Anti-vote GOP
Driven by losses in battleground states, Republicans are increasingly pushing an anti-voter agenda. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, more than 250 bills have been introduced in the last couple of months alone.
These bills make it more difficult for citizens to cast a ballot through means such as decreasing voting days, making voter registration more difficult and increased purges of registered voters. These bills will disproportionately affect people of color.
Combining these laws with anticipated extreme partisan gerrymandering after the census results are released later this year sets up stronger conditions for minority rule and will only solidify a growing sense of political cynicism and decreased morale.
The House of Representatives has already passed HR 1 (the For the People Act), which would put redistricting into nonpartisan commissions, where it belongs, make voter registration easier, expand early voting, allow same-day voter registration and make the right of voting easily accessible. This is the antidote to the cynicism gripping our politics.
The bill is nonpartisan, as evidenced by polling showing support by a majority (upwards of 70%, including a majority of Republicans). Listen to those whom you work for, Sens. Burr and Tillis, and pass the For the People Act now!
Joel Gallagher
Greensboro
Bugs under threat
Bravo, pollinators, for tending our spring-flowering crops!
As a beekeeper marveling at their beeline flights, altruistic work ethic, sun-angle computations and waggle dances directing sisters to pollen and nectar sources, I get a few stinging reminders when I forget their rules.
Sure, some are bugged by bees, but what about butterflies? The year 2020 was a bad one for butterflies, too, as monarch populations migrating from northern winters to Mexico fell 26%, escalating a 20-year decline. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service now lists the monarchs as threatened/endangered.
Their eastern population fell from 384 million in 1996 to 60 million in 2019, while western monarchs declined from 1.2 million in 1997 to fewer than 30,000.
Causes? Extreme climate conditions (storms, wildfires), milkweed habitat loss and a fourfold increase in Mexican wintering grounds deforestation (illegal logging, drought, pest, disease).
We’re headed for “bugapolypse” threatening ecosystems and food supply unless we take action. Have Sens. Burr and Tillis and our members of Congress prioritize nonpartisan lasting carbon-pricing climate change legislation. Celebrate a green March 17!