Wednesday's letters

Worthy legacy

The March 15 article about Elon law students’ pressing for the removal of the portrait of Jim Melvin was a shocking report on an attempt to negate a worthy legacy at the Elon University School of Law.

While questioning and challenging is a healthy dynamic, the students’ reasoning is wrong on so many levels I don’t even know where to begin.

The debate over the characterization of the violence of Nov. 3, 1979, is not the central issue here. (Many residents who actually lived in Greensboro in 1979 are grateful for the mayor’s leadership during that painful time.)

The students say that “revisionist notions” from the former mayor’s comments about the events of the conflict led them to their actions. I would like to ask these students some questions:

How are they better qualified to challenge the description?

Would the past conduct of great civil rights leaders invalidate their efforts for peace and justice and strip them of deserved recognition?

Is anyone righteous enough to be honored for their contributions?