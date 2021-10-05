Wednesday's letters

Everyone has a choice to be vaccinated or not, just as everyone has the choice to attend performances or not. I and many others will have no hesitation sitting next to an unvaccinated individual, so the idea that this policy will harm attendance is unfounded.

In fact, when COVID-19 is a distant memory, I will remember businesses that required vaccinations to enter and I will not reward them with my future attendance.

I, like many others, will reward the business owners who did not try to further divide our citizens with unnecessary restrictions.

Benny Pittman

Oak Ridge

A vocal minority

Joe Biden was the winner, but the 2020 election results continue to be questioned by a disinformation industry making money from a cult of uneducated deniers. This war against truth now includes local, state and national efforts to limit voting rights, dispute the science that supports COVID vaccinations and sabotage the Biden agenda.