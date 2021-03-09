Wednesday's letters

The minimum wage and overtime pay.

The 40-hour work week.

The end of child labor.

She, more than any female in American history, has made a significant difference and her gifts just keep on giving.

To learn more about Frances Perkins, read “The Woman Behind the New Deal” by Kirstin Downey.

James L. Pettiford

High Point

Who pays for it?

Do you lock your house? Your car? Protect your assets?

Why? Because of thieves, drug addicts, gangs, neighborhood hooligans ... whoever. Whoever steals your stuff.

“It’s OK, they just want a better life.”

Here’s a fictional microcosm of the effect of the 100,000-strong caravans overwhelming the U.S. border from Central America.

(Who supports these desperate people? Food, clothing, shelter, transportation, medical and legal resources — how can the destitute arrange and afford this? Why undertake this dangerous ordeal with young children? Why now, in Biden’s first days? Something stinks.)