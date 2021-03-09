Wednesday's letters

Rush’s biggest hits
Charles Davenport’s Sunday column (March 7) lamented his loss of his weekday luncheon dates with the Rush Limbaugh radio program. Davenport wrote that the program provided him “entertainment, enlightenment and amusement.”
The column gave no actual examples of what Limbaugh said that gave Davenport such pleasure, leaving the reader to wonder.
Was Davenport amused when Limbaugh displayed a photograph of a president’s 13-year-old daughter while referring to the White House dog?
Or did he especially appreciate Limbaugh’s gyrations while mocking the Parkinson’s symptoms of Michael J. Fox?
Was Davenport usefully informed when Limbaugh said COVID was simply “a cold” and that media coverage of its dangers was a “hoax”?
Perhaps Davenport laughed when Limbaugh called a Georgetown student who testified before Congress “a slut” because she urged that family planning be included in health care coverage.
Was Davenport amused when Limbaugh told an African American caller to take the bone out of his nose?
Or called women demanding equal pay and equal rights “feminazis”? Space requirements limit the number of examples of what Davenport may have found so informative and amusing.
A reader who explores Limbaugh’s work through YouTube may come away wondering not just what Davenport was praising, but how a person could actually eat while listening to what Limbaugh produced.
Phil Griffin
Greensboro
Unsung hero
I think Harriet Tubman was a good choice to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill. I feel a much better choice would have been Frances Perkins, the first female Cabinet member and FDR’S secretary of labor.
More importantly, she was the architect and brains behind the New Deal and possibly the most important woman in the history of America.
Frances Perkins should be the lead name and subject of every Women’s History Month celebration. Arguably, she has directly and indirectly affected more American lives, especially the poor, elderly and unfortunate, than any other politician who ever lived.
She provided the only retirement benefit plan that many American workers use. Many would be homeless and eating dog food otherwise.
A partial list of her accomplishments are
Social Security.
Unemployment insurance.
The minimum wage and overtime pay.
The 40-hour work week.
The end of child labor.
She, more than any female in American history, has made a significant difference and her gifts just keep on giving.
To learn more about Frances Perkins, read “The Woman Behind the New Deal” by Kirstin Downey.
James L. Pettiford
High Point
Who pays for it?
Do you lock your house? Your car? Protect your assets?
Why? Because of thieves, drug addicts, gangs, neighborhood hooligans ... whoever. Whoever steals your stuff.
“It’s OK, they just want a better life.”
Here’s a fictional microcosm of the effect of the 100,000-strong caravans overwhelming the U.S. border from Central America.
(Who supports these desperate people? Food, clothing, shelter, transportation, medical and legal resources — how can the destitute arrange and afford this? Why undertake this dangerous ordeal with young children? Why now, in Biden’s first days? Something stinks.)
Imagine: Whatever your personal circumstances, you’re an average American. Suddenly, migrants climb your back fence or break through your back door, invading your property or home. They forcefully take up residence on your property or in your home. They are poor and uneducated. They do not speak your language. They do not share your culture or values. They have no job skills.
Some have dangerous diseases. Some are criminals. You must feed, clothe, shelter, educate, provide medical and legal care for them from your personal resources.
Imagine this 100,000 times over now. “They just want a better life.” At your expense.
Steve O’Connell
Greensboro
Rest of the story
Recently, while driving my 11-year-old pickup with the Biden-Harris bumper sticker still attached, I was stopped at the red light waiting to enter Lowes when a panel truck pulled beside me.
A nice-looking young man leaned out of his window and pleasantly said, “Did you really vote for Biden?” Absolutely, said I. He said he voted for Trump because he created jobs and lowered taxes, although he did not like Trump’s character. I didn’t have time to speak the truth to him before the light changed.
The fact is Trump had the lowest job-creation rate of any president, losing about 3 million jobs. True, he had the pandemic to deal with, but he failed on that, too. Actually, when he lost the election, more than 13 million people were unemployed (Bureau of Labor Statistics).
As for taxes, whatever tax cuts might have accrued to working folks will expire in 2025. And on the whole, low-income families received the least savings, and high-income families saved the most. Middle-class families saw mixed results. The biggest winners from Trump’s tax cuts were probably big businesses. I personally could not see any difference in my taxes.