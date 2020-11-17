Wednesday's letters

James Franz

Greensboro

More sour grapes

Well, on and on it goes. Even after the election. Sour grapes that Trump carried North Carolina.

To D.G. Martin ("If I woke up as a Republican ..." Nov. 15): I am one of those aging white people, and that is where the similarities end in your categorization of me. I am probably more of a patriot than you could imagine. I believe removing statues of previous leaders of our country proves only one thing: a portion of the population’s disregard for our history. They should stand to remind us to never let that kind of hatred consume us as a country again. I also am a Christian, believing in life and forgiveness and the Bible.