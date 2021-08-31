Wednesday's letters

Rep. Manning, please rise and demand that those who made these horrible decisions are held accountable no matter what office they hold ... including President Biden, the secretary of state, the secretary of defense and the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. All have been shown to be incompetent and reckless in the loss of control of the withdrawal, the loss of billions of dollars worth of equipment to the enemy, the loss of our embassy, the loss of respect and the tragic and needless loss of American life.

The citizens whom you represent deserve nothing less.

Thom Rock

Browns Summit

Willful ignorance

My personal encounters with the willfully ignorant are thankfully few. Yet the man at Red Oak Brewery this weekend who refused to wear a mask because “they don’t work” still shocks me. More than 600,000 deaths still do not convince another encounter that COVID is anything more than the flu.

Patriotism and medical pronouncements are just not sufficient to entice those individuals to do the right thing even temporarily. As if wearing a mask is a huge personal sacrifice! One wonders how these folks would react if a future variant killed every second or third person.