Wednesday's letters

Others at risk
I am thankful that two of my son’s doctors signed Sunday’s News & Record column, “Vaccinate, mask up to protect our children” (Aug. 29).
As the mom of a child under 12 who has special needs, it has been imperative for his health and well-being for others to do the selfless acts of masking up and vaccinating. For more than 18 months I have listened to the efforts of the very vocal and fearful proclaim that masks are akin to abuse and attacks on their personal freedom. But when these people walk around maskless and refuse a vaccination, they are placing the health of others at risk.
By law, my son has a right to a free and appropriate education in the least restrictive environment and, when schools close due to COVID-related issues, learning is put on hold and support services halted. Any person who refuses to put on a mask or get vaccinated is violating the rights that all schoolchildren have to an education.
Mask up and vaccinate. Children need our protection not stupidity.
Donna Patricia Ward
Greensboro
Save the time
So High Point is going to create a commission to study making an apology and propose reparations to African Americans for slavery (“High Point committee backs reparations resolution,” Aug. 31). That would be a good plan if the outcome wasn’t already known.
A 13-member commission would have eight members chosen from “African American civil rights and civic organizations that have historically championed the cause of justice” in High Point. Almost two-thirds of the proposed commission would be chosen by the mayor and council.
No call for volunteers from the High Point community. No desire to include voices that just might be opposed to reparations unless the arguments for reparations is strong. Oddly, there is no expressed desire to ensure diversity on the commission.
Save the time and money and just let the NAACP offer its proposal. Better yet: Put their proposal to the voters!
Len Docimo
High Point
Hold them accountable
Rep. Kathy Manning:
I am more than saddened by the Biden administration’s actions and missteps in Afghanistan. I am disgusted! I believe that the totally mismanaged withdrawal from Afghanistan has become one of the most tragic events in American history.
There has to be accountability for the decisions made that have brought disgrace, embarrassment and now death to this country and us citizens. The president has made us all look like fools and our allies and enemies alike agree. And it’s not over yet. This debacle will have terrible consequences for decades.
Rep. Manning, please rise and demand that those who made these horrible decisions are held accountable no matter what office they hold ... including President Biden, the secretary of state, the secretary of defense and the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. All have been shown to be incompetent and reckless in the loss of control of the withdrawal, the loss of billions of dollars worth of equipment to the enemy, the loss of our embassy, the loss of respect and the tragic and needless loss of American life.
The citizens whom you represent deserve nothing less.
Thom Rock
Browns Summit
Willful ignorance
My personal encounters with the willfully ignorant are thankfully few. Yet the man at Red Oak Brewery this weekend who refused to wear a mask because “they don’t work” still shocks me. More than 600,000 deaths still do not convince another encounter that COVID is anything more than the flu.
Patriotism and medical pronouncements are just not sufficient to entice those individuals to do the right thing even temporarily. As if wearing a mask is a huge personal sacrifice! One wonders how these folks would react if a future variant killed every second or third person.
It seems so many of the truly truculent believe themselves to be super-Americans. I can assure them the majority in this country has a different opinion. But I have become convinced that a minority of Americans can talk themselves into believing anything.
Could it really be true that the devil him or herself (red horns and tail) could garner 30% of the popular vote? I fear it is the case. Those rallies would, I guess, be hot tickets.
Wayne Foster
Greensboro
Impaired drivers
It has come to my attention that there is an increasing number of disabled drivers in Greensboro. More about that in a minute.
I have expressed my concern in this paper over driving conditions in our fair city: folks speeding, racing through yellow lights, driving on bike lanes, passing in turn lanes and such.
Driving is not a competitive sport. It can be dangerous.
In close urban situations such as mine, where the speed limit is 25 mph, with cars parking on the street, and with runners, dog walkers, bikes, kids, school buses and delivery trucks using the same space as cars, drivers need to slow down.
I consider speed limits to be the top end of the allowable safe speed, not the bottom end. In urban situations I know of no minimum speed limit; it is up to the drivers to determine for themselves. So I drive slowly.
Now to the disabled drivers: As I obey the speed limits, I am aware of the number of drivers zooming past me with only one finger pointing upward on their right hand.
Jim Ingram
Greensboro
Dead reckoning
As we continue sloughing through these dangerous and challenging times with the coronavirus variants raging and with far too many still refusing to be vaccinated, I offer the following to those putting themselves and others in harm’s way:
When you’re dead, you don’t know you’re dead. The pain is only felt by others.
The same thing is true when you’re stupid.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro