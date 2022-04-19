Wednesday's letters

Insane ideas

Maybe 40 years ago, some baseball enthusiasts sponsored a bill to attract a Major League Baseball team by building a huge stadium, at public expense, between Greensboro and Winston-Salem. Happily, the referendum was defeated.

Now there’s the plan to build the Boom Supersonic airliner here. This, despite the inability of French and British governments to make a success of the Concorde. Giles Warrack recently demolished this insane idea with his sensible commentary.

On another subject, we have someone in favor of owning at least two assault rifles capable of rapidly firing a total of 40 to 60 rounds, enough to kill an entire platoon of Marines.

We don’t need Washington to promote insane ideas for us! We have plenty of our own.

Tom Kirby-Smith

Greensboro

Time shifting

Congress is considering popular legislation to keep the country on daylight saving time year round. However, there is concern about the impact on school children. Being on DST year round means during winter months many kids would wait for a school bus in the dark and cold. This concern could be addressed by school systems starting an hour later. This would make less time that students would be out in the cold, dark early hours; the same benefit would apply to school-crossing monitors, bus drivers, teachers and other school staff. Also, with another hour of sleep students would be more attentive during their morning classes.

And at the end of the school day students would be getting home closer to when most parents are finishing their work day, so the kids would have less time unattended, and work-at-home parents could get more done without interruption.

Indeed, it would make sense for schools to start an hour later year round. All involved would be more rested and, hence, productive. If the country goes to permanent DST, then starting the school day an hour later during the winter months, and perhaps year round, could be beneficial and worth considering.

Joel Landau

Greensboro

Seas of plastic

They’ve found plastics in the oceans, rain, air, soil and unborn babies’ placentas, and now the plastic pollution crisis has reached a new grim milestone: They have recently found microplastics in human blood!

I am horrified and disgusted by all of this, and everyone else should be, too. Plastic pollution absorbs pollutants over time, becoming more toxic, and has turned our oceans into toxic plastic soup. Even the most remote places on Earth (such as Mount Everest and the Arctic) are contaminated by plastic pollution. Plastic isn’t just harming wildlife. Plastic manufacturing creates more pollution that harms human health. Plastic pollution also makes climate change worse.

Action to combat plastic pollution has been stalled for far too long. The plastics industry has had far too much freedom and political influence, and it seems to care only about profits instead

of human health (including their own) and the health of the planet. We can stop using single-use plastics, but political action is also needed (such as the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act).

Please urge the federal and local governments to pass all of the legislation that will cut off plastic pollution at its source and get us off our addiction to plastic.

Samuel Dawson

Greensboro

For the planet

On April 22, Earth Day, I hope you will celebrate our wondrous planet and contemplate the devastating threats to it from climate change.

According to the 2021 Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, “Human influence has warmed the climate at a rate that is unprecedented in at least the last 2000 years.” Carbon dioxide concentrations and sea levels are rising while Arctic sea ice and glaciers are melting. More frequent extreme heat and heavy rainfall, more severe droughts and forest fires, and warming oceans are evidence that the climate is changing rapidly.

Although climate change may seem a distant problem, scientists agree that if greenhouse gas emissions increase beyond 1.5 C in the near future, it will be too late to avoid catastrophes.

Many are already decreasing the damage their own behavior does to our environment. However, the most effective action is to vote for political leaders who understand the threat that climate change poses to our lives on Earth and have the courage to make tough decisions.

President Biden has already articulated a bold plan to save our planet, but he needs Kathy Manning in the House and Cheri Beasley in the Senate to get the job done.

Denise N. Baker

Greensboro