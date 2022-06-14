Wednesday's letters

Too afraid to act

It’s sick — and horrifying — that in America an 18-year-old, or anyone at any age for that matter, can stroll into a gun shop and purchase a weapon of war and hundreds of rounds of ammo, just as easily as if he or she was going into a convenience store to buy a loaf of bread or a gallon of milk.

The truth is, it’s not more training, or good guys with guns versus bad guys with guns. It’s not training our kids to hide under their desks. It’s not just mental health issues or the age limit. It is the gun; the AR-15, the AK-47 and similar assault-style killing machines. Mass shootings are hiding behind the classroom door where, inside, men, women and children have been shot to pieces and have bled to death.

But shamefully, Republicans are cowering in the hallway and are too afraid to go through the door.

James Bergquist

Randleman

HPU life skills?

I must question the appointment of Mark Martin as dean of the new High Point University School of Law.

He has been connected to a group that supported the plot to overturn certified 2020 election results.

I hope that one of the “premier life skills” to be taught at HPU Law will not be “how to attempt a political coup.”

Yours in support of constitutional electoral law.

Alan Teichman

Jamestown

Times change

I sat in a Quaker meeting on a recent Sunday and out of the silence a gentleman spoke. He noted that 40 years ago it didn’t seem problematic if you had a few drinks, got in your car and took to the road.

If you had an accident and killed somebody it was sad, but you were drunk. Then in 1980, a woman, a mother whose child was killed by a drunken driver, had had enough. She got angry and founded Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

We now have fair and impartial laws against driving under the influence. There are Breathalyzers to measure how much you’ve drunk, fines, license penalties and jail sentences if you’re a repeat offender. Has it completely prevented every DUI fatality? No. But the drop in deaths has been staggering.

This gentleman noted that these laws are now embraced by the public as common sense and lifesaving. They haven’t infringed on our right to drive, lawfully, or to have fun, safely. What they have done is keep thousands of our loved ones alive.

Janet Mackenzie

Greensboro

Maybe it’s time

It is often said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Perhaps now is the time to publish pictures from Uvalde, Texas, of the mutilated-until-unrecognizable bodies of the dead fourth graders.

Gil Boylston

Whitsett

Kavanaugh ‘incident’?

I am reading my Sunday morning paper (June 12). Page A12 has two articles that split the page.

The first article is entitled “White supremacists thriving on social media.” It is a very good article that really lays out the threat of white supremacists.

The second article is entitled “Kavanaugh incident could spur more security for judges.” “Kavanaugh incident”? This was an attempted assassination of a U.S. Supreme Court justice. Perhaps you should’ve led with that.

This clear bias toward the left is why I find it painful sometimes to read your paper.

Joey Harding

Greensboro

Big oil profits

Your article today (June 4), “NC Dems pitch gas tax rebate,” had a lot about high gas prices but did not mention that “The top five oil companies alone — Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips — brought in more than 300% more in profits than in the first quarter of 2021. That is a total of more than $35 billion in profits in just three months. In fact, these five companies’ first-quarter profits alone are equivalent to almost 28% of what Americans spent to fill up their gas tanks in the same time period” as reported by The Center for American Progress.

Thomas L. Harmon Jr.

Greensboro

Same rights

I believe that all free adult citizens should have the same legal, constitutional and civil rights. So I think that it is wrong for the government to take away the rights of some adults but not others. Instead of banning some guns, politicians and celebrities want to ban some adults from owning some guns.

Eighteen-year-olds can vote, get married or divorced, drive cars, have abortions and enter into contracts. If they can lose the right to bear some arms, can they lose other constitutional rights as well? Can their freedoms of speech and religion be reduced?

I think all adult citizens should have the same legal rights, and legal restrictions, but it appears that I am in the minority.

Chuck Mann

Greensboro