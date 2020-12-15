Wednesday's letters

Unity and civility

We have made major progress in my lifetime — and I grew up in segregated Virginia.

I had a lot of friends at a Black orphans' home near my house, but I couldn't eat lunch with them there. I also worked with Black friends on an azalea farm. We lived apart, but did what all young men do: talked about girls and music.

I have a master’s degree from N.C. A&T that I received in my late 50s. It was a lifetime experience and we all learned from each other.

After graduation, I taught at UNCG for 12 years. I never experienced a racial incident, but what I observed instead was Black and white students helping each other and developing friendships.

I still believe that most of us respect and want to help each other. Observe the interaction of people while in any store. Just about every day I hear "Have Blessed Day" from many Blacks and whites.

The real America is inclusive, but we still need to continue our move forward. This would happen if the politicians and the press would participate and not promote division. And where is unity among our Black and white churches? And Black and white faith leaders?