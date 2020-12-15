Wednesday's letters

Unity and civility
We have made major progress in my lifetime — and I grew up in segregated Virginia.
I had a lot of friends at a Black orphans' home near my house, but I couldn't eat lunch with them there. I also worked with Black friends on an azalea farm. We lived apart, but did what all young men do: talked about girls and music.
I have a master’s degree from N.C. A&T that I received in my late 50s. It was a lifetime experience and we all learned from each other.
After graduation, I taught at UNCG for 12 years. I never experienced a racial incident, but what I observed instead was Black and white students helping each other and developing friendships.
I still believe that most of us respect and want to help each other. Observe the interaction of people while in any store. Just about every day I hear "Have Blessed Day" from many Blacks and whites.
The real America is inclusive, but we still need to continue our move forward. This would happen if the politicians and the press would participate and not promote division. And where is unity among our Black and white churches? And Black and white faith leaders?
People in leadership and media need to adhere to the axiom of "Leadership by walking around." They should get out in the real world observe and talk to the people. As for the press, it has an important but forgotten role in our country.
Ron Hamilton
Greensboro
Robber barons
The few of us who were fortunate enough to receive public school instruction in U.S. and world history, as it actually was, are familiar with the turn-of-the- century “robber barons."
These were a few extremely wealthy and powerful individuals who controlled major industries (steel, petroleum, transportation, shipping, etc.), as well as many politicians — the economy in general. They purchased or quashed any potential competition, retaining complete control ... monopolies.
Fortunately, President Theodore Rosevelt and other rebellious, fair-minded political leaders, created anti-trust legislation that ended the robber baron era, freeing their virtually enslaved workers, and promoted our free-market system that has provided so much for so many.
Unfortunately, modern-day, big-tech robber barons have recently emerged. Similar to the original robber barons these few young whiz-kid multibillionaires now have complete control of an even more important “industry” in America today: information. The founders and administrators of Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter and Google control and filter a huge majority of the information we receive. They have the power to eliminate information to which they feel we should not have access.
Question is, are our present political leaders unselfish enough, and have the moral courage required to break up these monopolies as our political heroes and champions of the common man of 100 years ago did? Given the extent of political corruption as a fact of life today, and the tacit acceptance of it, I very much doubt it.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
The Facebook problem
Facebook is a fine way to share messages and photos among friends, but it's not a reliable source of news. The shared "news" too often is based on rumors, gossip or conspiracy theories.
If people believe "news" that a family member or friend shares with them, without reliable documentation, over what a reliable news media source is reporting, how do we argue the facts with them? Our democracy may rest on the answer.
There are only verifiable facts, not alternate "facts." In order to discuss reasonably any public issue, we need a shared universe of facts. If we each have our own set of "facts," then we just talk past each other, making it impossible to debate issues rationally.
If Facebook won't correct documentable falsehoods, spread like wildfire among millions, and Congress won't pass laws addressing this, then it's left to each one of us to question what we read or hear, either through social media "friends" or more reliable news media, and verify it with other sources. Not many people do that.
For democracy's sake, for our country's sake, Congress and Facebook (all social media) must fix the problem of social media disinformation and misinformation, now. Before it's too late.
Gary Parker
Archdale
