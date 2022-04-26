Wednesday's letters

Either way

Marjorie Taylor Greene clearly showed her lack of qualifications for holding office in her testimony over several hours last week in a Georgia courtroom. Testifying under oath, she displayed a lack of enough mental capacity to remember current affairs, which would be disastrous for an officeholder who is supposed to be representing her constituents.

On the other hand, if she can remember, she was clearly lying, which shows lack of moral character, and which also disqualifies her.

Either — or a combination of both factors — reveals why she should be banned from running for office. So does her participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection on our Capitol.

Rodney Jackson

Greensboro

‘Lifelong Christian’?

I recently received a political mailer touting “Billy Queen for Sheriff.” Among the qualifications listed was, “Lifelong Christian.”

I thought, “What the heck?”

Well, I’m a lifelong Christian, too, but one’s religious affiliation should have nothing to do with being qualified for public office. Our nation’s forefathers decided that our country should not be a theocracy.

They knew the dangers and were determined to avoid them. We were conceived as a secular nation (see the First Amendment).

I am seeing an escalating and dangerous trend toward having the proper theology to qualify for a political/public office (or a judgeship). Have we learned nothing from human history to see how horrific the results can be when we mix church and state?

I have been a Reagan Republican for 40 years. Now I don’t recognize the monstrosity the GOP has become. It seems that to “qualify” for office as a Republican candidate, one needs to be Christian.

Robert Koehler

Greensboro

War on the GOP

More people are finally recognizing the obvious: The mainstream media’s main objective is to protect the Democratic Party’s present control of governance, locally and nationally. Locally, this is evidenced by the News & Record’s near 100% commitment to this cause, e.g., excepting only one of the letters and only the one John Hood/John Locke Foundation article, today’s (April 24) four Opinion full pages contained blistering condemnations of anything/everything Republican or right of the political center.

Particularly, another in the series of seemingly daily attack-dog Dana Milbank articles (April 22) unmercifully misrepresented the great state of Florida and its governor.

His pure hatred of Gov. DeSantis (as Milbank labels the governor, ”R-Hades, i.e., Republican from hell) is beneath even today’s degraded journalism. If any Democratic governor (or bright blue state) received similar vicious attacks (nor ear threats), the FBI would be on them like the stink on today’s Disney World!

Fortunately, millions of voters have become aware of this relentless open warfare by the media, and why it’s so intense. From Podunk, to Chicago, to Washington, progressive/socialist ideology has failed the public so extremely that the Democratic Party is predicted to take a drubbing in November. Thus, “Calling all leftist ideologues on deck!”

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

You want this?

We live in very dangerous times. The former president of the United States tried to overturn a fair election and the Republican Party has yet to admit he didn’t win. Want an oligarch? Want someone like Putin calling the shots here in America? Want to be killed indiscriminately because you don’t agree with his politics?

Go to Russia and leave us alone.

Why has Putin waged war on Ukraine? Power? Money? Hubris?

Is this what you want for our country? If you speak your mind, you’ll be killed instantly either by poison or other means. Look at the many oligarchs who have lost their lives because they spoke out against Putin.

Is this what Trump supporters want? An oligarchy?

Instead of retaliating against your government, get involved to make it better. Don’t look for sound bites that keep you in the news. Work for a better democracy that is worth keeping.

Stop the BS of being a cultural anomaly and start accepting the human race. Our country needs people who will fight for democracy, not those who wish to defeat it.

Please stand with the people of Ukraine and our democratic values.

Trish McDermott

Browns Summit