Wednesday's letters

What's GOP for?
What do Republicans want? They clearly tell us what they do not want: a democracy.
They violate their oaths of office taken when entering Congress. They oppose fair elections upon which our country was founded; restrict women’s control over their own bodies; deny environmental warming; block gun regulations; oppose rebuilding the nation's crumbling infrastructure; block promoting the health of the nation by improving our health care systems; reducing the income disparity; etc.
If Republicans do not want democracy, what do they foresee for the future? Has any Republican told you their plans to improve our nation — to make the nation healthier and more prosperous and to improve our leadership role as viewed by other nations?
How do Republicans see this nation being bigger, better and stronger for the individuals four or five years from now if they get their way?
The decision is ours. And the vote is ours — while we have one.
We know what the Democrats are proposing to promote a better country — all of which is being blocked by the Republicans.
So I ask, Republicans: What do you propose to do better than what you are obstructing today?
Rod Jackson
Greensboro
What I miss
A letter that was published on Jan. 14 ("No substitute") said everything so many of us feel.
Being a senior, I miss my church family, my friends for lunch and hugs from many young friends.
Being with real people with beautiful smiles and sweet words is so missed. Words on a machine will never replace what we had not so long ago!
I feel the pain of so many and wish things were better, so help us all by keeping happy words and positive thoughts on these machines because you do not know how many are hurting already.
Bonivant Thomas
Greensboro
Fed intervention
The original Ku Klux Klan during post-Civil War Reconstruction created a reign of terror focused on suppressing the 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution and the voting rights of formerly enslaved men. Murders, beatings, hangings, shootings and rape of family members were used as intimidation techniques against those who voted for the Republicans.
In the trials that were held in upcountry South Carolina, federal enforcement did not go far enough to counter the claim of states' rights. This allowed Jim Crow laws to be passed later.
In this environment of terror, the populace was unwilling to support these new amendments. The only way for voting rights to be assured was by intervention of the federal government against the obstruction of civil rights. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed to provide this long-delayed justice.
We need to finish the removal of these obstacles and promote the ideal that government is by the consent of all the people.
Mary McConnell
Greensboro
Out of touch
Responding to the letter "Are you happy?" (Jan. 14):
Both political parties are out of touch with Americans.
A good portion of the votes for Joe Biden were anti-Trump. I call Biden “Joey Carter,” as he's the new Jimmy Carter, elected because the GOP is a joke.
I realize that the best presidents have been progressive Republicans, but we haven't had one of those since 1923.
There can't be unity when people live and die by the two terrible parties that we have. Blame both sides as they stoke the flames of division so we neglect the fact that they accomplish nothing.
If we didn't hate each other we'd realize how worthless these overpaid public servants have been. But we're too busy blaming each other to see that. We won't be united until both parties are dissolved.
All the GOP did was blame Obama — when Obama wasn't president, Trump was. It's the life cycle of politics.
Who's most to blame for Biden getting elected? Trump.
"We're one-eyed men walking opposite sides of the street. A third party starts throwing bricks, we start blaming each other and fighting among ourselves. He's got us silly — uncommonly silly." — Ralph Ellison
Gregory Kuhn
Greensboro