Wednesday's letters

What's GOP for?

What do Republicans want? They clearly tell us what they do not want: a democracy.

They violate their oaths of office taken when entering Congress. They oppose fair elections upon which our country was founded; restrict women’s control over their own bodies; deny environmental warming; block gun regulations; oppose rebuilding the nation's crumbling infrastructure; block promoting the health of the nation by improving our health care systems; reducing the income disparity; etc.

If Republicans do not want democracy, what do they foresee for the future? Has any Republican told you their plans to improve our nation — to make the nation healthier and more prosperous and to improve our leadership role as viewed by other nations?

How do Republicans see this nation being bigger, better and stronger for the individuals four or five years from now if they get their way?

The decision is ours. And the vote is ours — while we have one.

We know what the Democrats are proposing to promote a better country — all of which is being blocked by the Republicans.