Wednesday's' letters

Caucasian heritage?

The May 7 letter to the editor, "Erasure culture," decries the "ceaseless yapping about grievances" by Elon University law students and, by implication, everyone else who thinks it might be good to rethink having flags, monuments and portraits elevating slavery and racism displayed in public places.

By Caucasian, I'm going to take a wild guess that he means "white" but, as a fellow white person, I'd bet Jones money that he and I don't share much heritage or history. My distant relatives immigrated from Sweden and French Canada. After they came here, they intermarried with each other, then with the Irish, the Norwegians and who all knows who else. Most of them settled and stayed in the upper Midwest, and I'd bet Jones even more money that the only historical sharing between my group of white people and his is that, during the Civil War, they were shooting at each other.