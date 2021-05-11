Wednesday's' letters

Caucasian heritage?
The May 7 letter to the editor, "Erasure culture," decries the "ceaseless yapping about grievances" by Elon University law students and, by implication, everyone else who thinks it might be good to rethink having flags, monuments and portraits elevating slavery and racism displayed in public places.
Laughably, the writer tells us, he's aggrieved by people airing their grievances; most of all, he has a grievance against those Orwellian types who want to erase his "Caucasian heritage" and "Caucasian history."
By Caucasian, I'm going to take a wild guess that he means "white" but, as a fellow white person, I'd bet Jones money that he and I don't share much heritage or history. My distant relatives immigrated from Sweden and French Canada. After they came here, they intermarried with each other, then with the Irish, the Norwegians and who all knows who else. Most of them settled and stayed in the upper Midwest, and I'd bet Jones even more money that the only historical sharing between my group of white people and his is that, during the Civil War, they were shooting at each other.
And where or if one old white man's portrait is displayed won't erase me, Jones or that fact.
Christina Peterson
Greensboro
Class plans online
I am writing regarding a state House bill, HB 755, being considered in Raleigh.
This bill requires teachers to post an entire year's worth of lesson plans on the school website by July 1 of the summer prior to their use in the classroom. The best analogy for this would be asking a doctor to prescribe a treatment plan for a patient he or she has never seen, without conducting any tests or examinations of their own to create an appropriate treatment plan.
This bill will require teachers to create lesson plans before they have met any of the students who will be in their class the following year. Exactly how does an educator tailor instruction to address gaps in students' understanding or plan for accelerating students who may be advanced in understanding if they have never spent one moment with these students?
This bill goes against sound instructional practices to ensure that each student receives an appropriate education.
Kellie Capps, M.Ed.
Pleasant Garden
The writer is a national board-certified teacher.
What is she thinking?
Liz Cheney is refusing to excuse Donald Trump for his responsibility for the Capitol riots. Never mind that she voted for his agenda while he was in office over and over again — in fact, more than her proposed replacement, Elise Stefanik, who opposed numerous parts of Trump’s agenda. (Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy even had short-lived moments of clarity.)
Trump continues to lead the Republican Party down a delusional path to extinction, and many continue to follow him and his trail of lies. This is about narcissistic Donald Trump and his demand for total loyalty to him personally. Loyalty to a person before loyalty to this country is misguided. Loyalty to lies over truth is misguided. Republicans will reap what they sow — eventually.
Some folks may be glad to see Cheney go. Some might be 1) people making a “policy” choice because she almost always supported Trump — until she couldn’t. Others are glad to see her go just because 2) “Trump said so!” The latter is a poor way to make decisions because Trump has repeatedly proven he is untrustworthy.
Good for Liz Cheney! I wish her well because, absent integrity, nothing else much matters, does it?
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
I'm shocked, too
Regarding the May 6 article, "Man charged with defacing MLK memorial":
The president of the Hendersonville NAACP was "alarmed" by the act, adding that she was "just shocked that someone would take the time to deface this monument."
I was just as shocked last summer when rioters defaced Confederate monuments. They also defaced presidents' statues, Columbus statues and religious statues.
I am just as alarmed — just shocked — as she was that someone would take the time to deface all of those monuments.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
A class act
While working in the athletic department at Grimsley High School, I was able to observe the hiring and development of head football Coach Darryl Brown.
He understood that changing the culture into a positive learning environment would take time.
He surrounded himself with other strong coaches who shared his winning philosophy.
He led by example, demonstrating to his players that treating one another with respect and trusting one another was the path to success both on and off the field.