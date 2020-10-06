Wednesday's letters

The Trump rules
Is there a moment anymore emblematic of the Trump zeitgeist than the sight of President Trump's family members appearing sans masks at the presidential debate, in spite of masks-only policy for attendees at said debate — and in spite of encouragement from debate officials to don masks, not to mention the fact that 210,000 Americans have been swept away in this pandemic.
For four years we have seen that the rules, or long-observed norms, do not apply to Donald Trump, and by extension, his family.
"Hoisted upon his own petard," Shakespeare's dispensation on the ironies of karma, has never applied more aptly than to the news that Trump has himself contracted this disease.
One must hope for his full recovery, of course; and heartily welcome the day that Trump encounters justice at the polls and possibly at the hands of the criminal justice system.
Pat McCrary
Greensboro
Who pays?
President Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes on more than $400 million in income he received in 2018.
So, two questions arise:
1) How much will his own medical care for COVID-19 cost?
2) Will he pay his hospital bill, which he clearly can do, or will he instead expect the taxpayers to pay for him?
For those who cannot afford health care now, for those who will lose health care if President Trump succeeds in abolishing the Affordable Care Act, and for everyone who has a sense of fairness and compassion for others, these are important questions. What are the answers, Mr. President?
Reid Phillips
Greensboro
Missing ballot
Where is my absentee ballot? I applied on Aug. 20, dropping my application off in person at the Guilford County Board of Elections. According to ballottrax, my ballot was outbound Sept. 11. It never arrived.
When I called the BOE on Sept. 28, they voided my ballot, told me a new request would be processed the next day, and that I would receive a new ballot at the end of the week or the beginning of this. The BOE offered no explanation, though I later learned, via my neighborhood listserve, that there was a general problem with absentee ballots sent on Sept. 11 — they disappeared. When my mail carrier arrived today without my ballot, he told me he had not delivered an absentee ballot to anyone on his route in two weeks.
I live in a predominately Democratic neighborhood in a city that usually leans toward the Democratic Party. I am not making accusations, but I am raising questions that need to be asked. Who is responsible? Where are our ballots? Why are we being denied the right to vote?
Lee Zacharias
Greensboro
Buried lead
I just read your Associated Press report on President Trump's condition. Why do you keep reporting this garbage and why don't you get a reputable wire service like The Wall Street Journal?
The AP bias is so patently obvious as to be funny if it weren't so misleading. Trump is going to be OK — isn't that the lead? Why stress the lack of reporting on his oxygen assist and oxygen levels?
What purpose does that serve journalistically other than to demean Trump and his doctors which, of course, is the real object of the "reporters."
Bruce Petersen
Summerfield
Name calling
Cal Thomas, in one of his lopsided diatribes, has the gall to complain that Joe Biden called Trump a few names during the fiasco that was the first debate ("Presidential debate #1: Advantage none," Oct. 5). Someone should have given Trump a coloring book and a timeout.
Thomas seems to be forgetting about the daily tirades of name-calling from Trump, many of them much crueler and nastier that any name Biden so aptly used.
There are several names I'd like to call Cal Thomas, but I'll leave it up to the readers to fill in the blanks.
William Robertson
High Point
Biden: The facts
I have heard various reasons why people are thinking of not voting for Joe Biden. The major ones are:
1. He wants to “defund” the police. This is not true. Biden is not in favor of this.
2. He will cause socialism. This is not true. Biden does not favor Medicare for All and he will not ban private insurance. He does favor a “public option” for those who cannot be insured any other way.
3. He is senile. This is not true. As you can see from his recent speeches and his actions during the debate Biden is certainly not senile.
4. He is for the “Green New Deal.” This is not true. There are parts of that plan that Biden opposes. He does believe in science and will rejoin the Paris accords.
5. He will cause violence in the streets. This is not true. Trump is president and violence currently exists. Biden condemns all violence and will not provoke it as Trump does.
6. He is corrupt. This is not true. All reviews and investigations have found no wrongdoing on Biden’s part.
Joe Biden believes in the rule of law and will make a fine president.
Larry Standley
Greensboro
Vote Earth
Climate change is real. Neither we nor the other living things on Earth are adapted to live in the heat, drought, fires and storms that are already starting to surround the planet. The last five years were the hottest in recorded history, due to burning of coal and oil and large-scale deforestation, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA. Rising sea levels are already ruining crops by saltwater intrusion, creating climate refugees.
There is still a chance we can prevent catastrophic climate change. But Republican politicians are climate deniers, and Republican policies are accelerating climate change in pursuit of profits. Witness Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, and his haste to open public lands and seas to fossil fuel extraction. Republicans are beholden to the fossil fuel industry, and will not address climate change, even though clean energy is a rapidly growing, lucrative business that provides far more jobs than coal.
We have the capability to reduce the disastrous physical and economic consequences of climate change before it is too late, but this will not happen under a Republican administration. Please vote for those who will work to address climate change. Or begin to say goodbye to the world.
Mary Rodriguez
Greensboro
