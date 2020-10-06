Wednesday's letters

1) How much will his own medical care for COVID-19 cost?

2) Will he pay his hospital bill, which he clearly can do, or will he instead expect the taxpayers to pay for him?

For those who cannot afford health care now, for those who will lose health care if President Trump succeeds in abolishing the Affordable Care Act, and for everyone who has a sense of fairness and compassion for others, these are important questions. What are the answers, Mr. President?

Reid Phillips

Greensboro

Missing ballot

Where is my absentee ballot? I applied on Aug. 20, dropping my application off in person at the Guilford County Board of Elections. According to ballottrax, my ballot was outbound Sept. 11. It never arrived.