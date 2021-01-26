Wednesday's letters

Dear Rev. Graham ...

Franklin Graham, have you no shame?

How can you support an immoral autocrat who incited an insurrection on one of our most sacred institutions, the U.S. Capitol?

How can you support someone who did not check on his own vice president and the vice president's family, who could have been killed in the riot?

How can you support someone who begged, agitated and implored the secretary of state of Georgia to somehow come up with 11,800 votes in his favor to illegally overturn the fair and recounted results, and in so doing, disenfranchise millions of voters?

How can you support someone who demeaned those who wore masks and who held super-spreader events, with no social distancing required, that have infected thousands of Americans and killed hundreds?

Need I go on? I won't get into the many sexual misconduct allegations and the paying off of Stormy Daniels, with whom he had sexual relations shortly after the birth of his youngest child.

Hopefully, you get the picture and you can share from your pulpit with your millions of followers the true character of this immoral egomaniac.