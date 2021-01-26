Wednesday's letters

Dear Rev. Graham ...
Franklin Graham, have you no shame?
How can you support an immoral autocrat who incited an insurrection on one of our most sacred institutions, the U.S. Capitol?
How can you support someone who did not check on his own vice president and the vice president's family, who could have been killed in the riot?
How can you support someone who begged, agitated and implored the secretary of state of Georgia to somehow come up with 11,800 votes in his favor to illegally overturn the fair and recounted results, and in so doing, disenfranchise millions of voters?
How can you support someone who demeaned those who wore masks and who held super-spreader events, with no social distancing required, that have infected thousands of Americans and killed hundreds?
Need I go on? I won't get into the many sexual misconduct allegations and the paying off of Stormy Daniels, with whom he had sexual relations shortly after the birth of his youngest child.
Hopefully, you get the picture and you can share from your pulpit with your millions of followers the true character of this immoral egomaniac.
David R. Shoulberg
Greensboro
Easy and safe
Thank you to Guilford County and to Mount Zion Baptist Church for a smooth, friendly vaccination process. My partner and I were fortunate: by luck we had an appointment at a place and on a day unaffected by Guilford's sudden loss of promised vaccine doses last week.
Given the many problems with vaccine distribution at national and state levels we were worried about how the process might go. But the clear signs, carefully prepared venue, continuous cleaning in progress, and, above all, the good people managing and carrying out the vaccinations — many of them clearly volunteers — made our visit to the vaccine clinic at Mount Zion easy and safe. Thank you all!
Anne Wallace
Greensboro
No double standard
I disagree with the article “Double standard” in the Jan. 20 News & Record. This long, boring article implying that the Capitol insurrectionists would have been treated differently if they were Black is a joke.
First, there were thousands who stormed the Capitol against an outnumbered security force. Tear gas was eventually used on the insurrectionists as happened with the Black Lives Matter protesters during the summer. The Capitol Police shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran as she climbed through a broken window leading into the Speaker’s Lobby. Oh, and yes, she was white.
Ayo Powell, a local activist representing Sistas 4 Change, claims the BLM protesters were “unarmed and peaceful” compared to the D.C. protesters. Ms. Powell, at least five non-protesters were killed this past summer, one woman shot in the back while getting in her car.
As for Powell’s claims of “continuing disparity” by police based on color, to date hundreds have been arrested by D.C. law enforcement and many more arrests are expected.
Here again, claims of police discrimination based on color just do not hold water.
Rich Rainey
Greensboro
Thanks, Cone
We received our first vaccinations at the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday. We were impressed with the efficiency, professionalism and cordiality shown to us during the hour we were there.
Cone Health planners, administrative staff and medical personnel as well as the coliseum staff are commended for their efforts.
While getting an appointment is not easy at this point, rest assured that the process of actually getting the vaccine is comfortable and easy, from parking to checkout.
Thanks to all who made it happen.
Sheila and Alex Polinsky
Greensboro
Used but unused
"The Perfect Fit" (News & Record, Jan. 24) gives COVID stay-at-homes a great way to use their time in home gyms.
You can get the best exercise equipment deals from folks who "thought" they wanted to work out. We're talking 10% to 25% of the original cost for a machine used almost never, but 5 to 10 years old.
Because some folks are embarrassed (you might be, too), they put an ad in the classifieds or online so the deal will be one-on-one.
You will have some dusting to do.
Ken Haynes
High Point