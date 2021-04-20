Wednesday's letters

Read more simple tips at the American Veterinarian Medical Association’s website.

Let it grow?

It’s time to clean up the environment. Each of us can work to make our world a better place. But we have to begin work on our own space.

You control it, even if it’s just your lot, your house, your bedroom, the space where you sleep.

Let your yard grow up. Don’t mow. It lessens your contribution to carbon emissions, saves lots of time and energy, lessens noise pollution unless you have a push mower, and makes the bees and birds happy. Let the bushes grow up. It’s an indication of your personality, like handwriting, hairstyle, etc.

All of that will help reduce greenhouse gases, improve air quality and health, both physical and mental.

Tish Gunn

Greensboro

