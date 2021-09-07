Wednesday's letters

Do we mean it?
In the immediate wake of the U.S. bug-out from Kabul there have been many loud and angry letters about assumed “Afghan allies” who were apparently left behind, though we’ve been told many efforts are still ongoing to extract such folks.
At the same time, conservative talk show hosts and political leaders are describing these potential refugees as “unvetted, potential terrorists who pose a threat to American citizens.”
Presumably those who worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan were first screened for security purposes. Those who have been in the lengthy application for special immigrant visas have to complete a serious vetting process after two years of valuable work or they will not be eligible to come to the U.S., according to our own State Department. Any of those already airlifted whose process is incomplete are being held in bases overseas until that can be accomplished.
Today’s paper (Sunday, Sept. 5) has a letter from an advocate describing the unsafe housing refugees would find available to them. There’s also an article about our legislature refusing to even discuss appropriate job opportunities for any immigrants.
I wonder just how genuine our indignation actually is?
Harriet Mattes
High Point
Incompetence
I wish to thank those in the military who protect our country and am praying for the families of those killed in the Kabul evacuation as well as those who gave their lives over the past 20 years in Afghanistan. It is my hope they will find peace in knowing that their loved ones did not die in vain. They can be proud knowing that they served our country well by taking the fight to the enemy and keeping the battle on foreign land.
Unfortunately, President Biden has ceded the battlefield to a very vicious and cruel adversary — one that follows Sharia law and is the antithesis of freedom and will do whatever it takes to disrupt our American way of life. The Taliban now have taken control of vast resources left behind by our hasty withdrawal and will no doubt start planning to attack free societies around the world. It is the worst of a worst-case scenario and one can only hope that there are still competent intelligence and military leaders at the top who are willing to act in America’s best interests.
This is the pinnacle of incompetency in Joe Biden’s incompetent 47-year political career.
Lee Haywood
Summerfield
Folly of staying
Marc Thiessen’s column (“Kabul isn’t Saigon ‘75, it’s Beirut ‘83,” Aug. 30), stating that our continued withdrawal from Afghanistan after the suicide bombing incident would only embolden terrorist attacks in the future, is ridiculous. Following his logic, we would be there in perpetuity, forced to avenge any deaths of Americans killed in a war that no longer serves a valid purpose.
Fortunately, the majority of Americans have come to realize the folly of staying in a country that has no desire to become a mini-me of our democracy and is struggling to establish its own identity. In fact, Thiessen’s proposal echoes the misbegotten yardstick of progress in the Vietnam War using the term “body-count.” His advocacy for our continued presence in Afghanistan seems to stem from a desire for revenge more than any real concern for the Afghan people.
The outcome in Afghanistan was very much like Vietnam: A corrupt government and unmotivated army dissolved into nothingness because there was no real connection to the general populace. To infer that doing the expedient and sane thing in leaving Afghanistan is a sign of cowardice is a disservice to those who gave their lives in support of this fruitless 20-year misadventure.
Bill Wallace
High Point
Underrepresented
I am writing to you to address the underrepresentation of racial and ethnic minorities in Alzheimer’s clinical trials which limit knowledge of how a treatment or diagnostic may affect these populations. In 2018, across all clinical drug trials, Blacks represented only 5% of trial participants and Hispanics represented only 1%, despite representing 13% and 18% of the population, respectively.
Being a minority myself, I have experienced shared challenges and hopelessness faced by many minority communities due to the lack of access to information that ultimately leads to poor health outcomes. Underrepresentation of minorities in Alzheimer’s research means many live with long-term cognitive dysfunction without any cure.
To address this, the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act aims to provide funding to build trust among underrepresented populations by expanding education and outreach and increasing the diversity of clinical trial staff.
A small act of support can go a long way in having a meaningful impact on the minority population struggling with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
So please join me in asking Rep. Kathy Manning to support the ENACT Act.
Radita B. Shams
Greensboro
Old wounds
The recent surrender by U.S. military ordered by President Biden in Afghanistan is a disgrace and a dishonor to U.S. soldiers who died there and were maimed to achieve a goal the politicians would not allow the military to reach.
Sure, we killed Osama bin Laden and a lot of bad guys, which is a small victory, but we have no forces to keep eye on ISIS and al-Qaida, so we are basically blind and back to pre-9/11. Ignorance is bliss.
The scab of the festering wound to the U.S. military from the surrender in Vietnam after 58,000 U.S. soldiers lost lives and limbs and the worthless politicians would not even allow them to win is inexcusable and traitorous.
Our soldiers were not allowed to win, or to feel good about themselves and why they fought and what was accomplished because of the massive sacrifices they made.
Politicians and politics need to stay out of military planning. Leave wars and winning them to generals and soldiers. They know how to win.
James Simpson
Thomasville