Wednesday's letters

Docile Democrats?
Imagine the shrieking from Republicans and Fox News if Hillary Clinton challenged the Electoral College votes in 2016, considering that she earned nearly 3 million more votes than Donald Trump. Or more so if President Obama made a similar challenge. We would all be deaf from their outrage at such an illegal action.
Mrs. Clinton respected the law of the land and conceded the election.
But where is the outrage from the Democratic leadership in the face of Trump's attempt to overthrow the recent election results despite his earning around 8 million fewer votes?
Or do they know the challenge and bullying of the governor of Georgia are yet more acts of his extreme defiance of the rule of law if it applies to himself? Why is no one suing over this thuggish action?
Or are they waiting until after Jan. 20 for the deluge of subpoenas and lawsuits to begin? We can only hope.
James R. Jackson
Reidsville
Banging his drum
In "Guys and Dolls," the humorous musical adopted from Damon Runyon’s colorful gambler yarns, “Sky” Masterson obtains markers on many gamblers and herds them into a Salvation Army Mission where they feign confessions and promise to become virtuous.
We soon will replicate that episode as Republican congressmen, behaving like President Trump has their markers — fearful of being “primaried” by Trump-sponsored candidates in future elections — will regurgitate his baseless claim of massive voter fraud. Cyber security administrators, recount conductors, the Electoral College and the Supreme Court with its majority of Republican-nominated justices repeatedly rejected Trump’s claims.
Powerless critics with bluster, including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, continue their false diatribe. Powell attributed the stolen election to deceased Venezuelan Cesar Chavez. Giuliani’s sweat, mixed with his black hair dye, rolled down his cheeks, spontaneously mimicking a positive lie detector test.
"Guys and Dolls" ends with Sky Masterson in Salvation Army-red attire pounding a big base drum parading down Times Square, persuading sinners to abandon their depravity and start anew. “Wouldn’t it be loverly” (from another musical) if Donald Trump in MAGA red pounds a big base drum in President Biden’s inaugural day parade? Can he keep a beat?
Richard J. Rosen
Greensboro
A wonderful life
In a Dec. 31 article entitled “Richard Cox left legacy of music in the Triad,” the News & Record staff further expanded upon the moving and well-deserved obituary for this fine man who died on Christmas Day.
They make clear Professor Cox’s abiding love for music, his devotion to his UNC-Greensboro students and colleagues, his love of his family and his community, of which Bel Canto remains a living testimony.
A part of his legacy that was not mentioned, but which I believe both fueled and was fueled by the outstanding qualities already shared, was his deep concern for the oppressed and exploited and for social justice, not only within this community but all across the globe.
On a number of occasions over the decades Richard would join my wife Sandra and myself and others (sometimes just a few) in protesting against unjust imperialist wars waged by the U.S. government on behalf of corporate oil profits and empire. He was indeed a “citizen of the world.”
And this part of his wonderful legacy of love for humanity needs to be emulated today as much as the rest.
Richard A. Koritz
Greensboro
There’s more online ...
At greensboro.com you’ll find:
- The chance to comment on letters, editorials and columns.
- A link for submitting your own letter to the editor.
- An assortment of state, local and national columnists.