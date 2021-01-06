Wednesday's letters

Docile Democrats?

Imagine the shrieking from Republicans and Fox News if Hillary Clinton challenged the Electoral College votes in 2016, considering that she earned nearly 3 million more votes than Donald Trump. Or more so if President Obama made a similar challenge. We would all be deaf from their outrage at such an illegal action.

Mrs. Clinton respected the law of the land and conceded the election.

But where is the outrage from the Democratic leadership in the face of Trump's attempt to overthrow the recent election results despite his earning around 8 million fewer votes?

Or do they know the challenge and bullying of the governor of Georgia are yet more acts of his extreme defiance of the rule of law if it applies to himself? Why is no one suing over this thuggish action?

Or are they waiting until after Jan. 20 for the deluge of subpoenas and lawsuits to begin? We can only hope.

James R. Jackson

Reidsville

