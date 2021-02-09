Wednesday's letters

Blount's legacy
The News & Record on Feb. 7 highlighted an alphabet-organized “notable people” in Greensboro’s Black progress. The listing for “B” was Dr. Alvin Blount, one of the plaintiffs in a suit in the early 1960s that was instrumental in hospital desegregation. This mention stimulated me to review the case, known as “Simkins v. Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.”
I learned Wesley Long Hospital was a co-defendant and the plaintiffs included Black doctors, dentists and two of their patients. Wesley Long Hospital completely excluded “Negro patients and professionals. Cone Hospital, on the other hand, excludes all but a select few Negro patients who are admitted on special conditions not applied to whites, and when the complaint was filed, this hospital did not admit Negro doctors and dentists to staff privileges” (quoted directly from the case).
The plaintiffs prevailed because both hospitals had used federal (Hill Burton) funds in their construction. The decision eliminated segregation in all hospitals that used Hill Burton funds, effectively integrating most hospitals throughout the country.
The case is considered a landmark and was reviewed by the Annals of Internal Medicine in 1997 because of its far-reaching implications.
Cone Health recently honored and apologized to Dr. Blount.
Richard J. Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
Trump 2024
I am a white male and one of the 74 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump. We are now labeled as "domestic terrorists" who need to be tracked down and confronted.
Defining political dissent as a mental problem is a Soviet gambit. American Marxists think that only a brainwashed cult-member could possibly support Trump.
"There are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed. It’s as if they are members of a cult," Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson said of Trump supporters on Jan. 12.
Got news for you, Mr. Robinson: We can't, we won't be deprogrammed. Trump 2024.
The wisdom of our fathers doesn’t live in history books — it lives in the minds and hearts of a people. Thus deprogramming seems like an employable plan to people like Mr. Robinson. There is no concern as to what you might do. Instead they are worried that you might have unapproved thoughts and need to be silenced.
The suppression of news and opinion by big tech should scare all sentient beings. This cancel culture and public shaming is toxic and downright Orwellian ... an attack on the First Amendment that conservatives must resist.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
Pogo and the GOP
The content of the right-leaning letters of this past Sunday’s News & Record (Jan. 31) bring to mind the satirical observations of the late Walt Kelly, in his comic strip “Pogo”:
- “If you can’t win, don’t join them; learn to lose."
- “We have met the enemy and he is us"!
- “We are confronted with insurmountable opportunities.”
It would be comical, if it weren’t so tragic, that in just a mere four years the GOP has transformed the principled ideals of the “Grand Old Party” of Lincoln into an open-mic forum for the “grievance obsessed and paranoid.” The “big tent” strategy of the Republicans has certainly appealed to those who believe ... “we don’t need unifying solutions, we just need someone to blame."
Tragically, our nation faces existential challenges that cannot be addressed by just protecting our First and Second Amendment rights, the appointment of conservative judges or invoking the filibuster. It is time for the Republican Party to rein in its baseless grievances, cast out its conspirators and panderers, provide leadership and solutions for unifying our nation ... and be mindful of the words of Pogo ... “We have met the enemy and he is us”!
Howard Becker
Greensboro
Rock gets it right
I see a lot of negative letters complaining about everyone and everything. Not me.
I want to give the people from the Rockingham County Department of Public Health and all the people from various county and state agencies a big thank-you for a job well done.
My wife and I were scheduled for our shots on Feb. 4 at 1 and 2 p.m. We arrived about 20 minutes early and were greeted by a sheriff's deputy who confirmed our appointments and directed us to the next station. Then two young workers checked the paperwork we had preprinted and filled out. They directed us to the tent where we received our shots and sent us to an area to be observed. By 1:05 p.m. we were heading home with appointment cards for our second shot.
We owe a big thank you to the officers from the Sheriff's Office, the men and women from the National Guard and to the wonderful people of the county Health Department. Everyone went out of their way to put us at ease and make us as comfortable as possible. This was a group of people from diverse walks of life coming together for the common good. That's Rockingham County and that is what America should be.