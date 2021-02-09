Wednesday's letters

Howard Becker

Greensboro

Rock gets it right

I see a lot of negative letters complaining about everyone and everything. Not me.

I want to give the people from the Rockingham County Department of Public Health and all the people from various county and state agencies a big thank-you for a job well done.

My wife and I were scheduled for our shots on Feb. 4 at 1 and 2 p.m. We arrived about 20 minutes early and were greeted by a sheriff's deputy who confirmed our appointments and directed us to the next station. Then two young workers checked the paperwork we had preprinted and filled out. They directed us to the tent where we received our shots and sent us to an area to be observed. By 1:05 p.m. we were heading home with appointment cards for our second shot.