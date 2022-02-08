Wednesday's letters

Therefore, we must all advocate that N.C. legislators draw fair maps that represent N.C. voters and do what is best for all North Carolinians and not what is best for one party over another.

Pat Levitin

Greensboro

We need to act now

The Trillion Tree Campaign, which is worthwhile and was supported by Donald Trump, is not enough to save our planet. The project involves reforesting an area the size of Canada, and will take many decades to accomplish, but in a best-case scenario it will only absorb about 10 years of carbon emissions.

It is more imperative that carbon emissions be regulated, such as with the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which was originally a bipartisan bill introduced in 2018. We currently are experiencing climate destruction as it unfolds. It is an existential threat to humanity if we do not immediately and drastically change.