Wednesday's letters

‘Discourse’?
This week the Republican National Committee censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger as the RNC passed a resolution stating that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was “legitimate political discourse.” That may be the most disgusting act by any political party in American history.
Republicans think that storming up the Capitol steps over law enforcement officers, injuring 140 of them, including three who subsequently died, and breaking doors and windows while causing $1.5 million in damage to our nation’s Capitol is legitimate political discourse. What they’re doing is giving legitimacy to political violence and to Donald Trump. Instead of condemning it, and Trump’s role in it, they say it was OK so they won’t have to defend against it in elections. And it may weaken investigations of it, and any actions against its perpetrators.
Heaven help us. If that’s what Republicans think is legitimate, get ready for unfathomable political violence in the years ahead.
Gary Parker
Archdale
COVID jackpot
The pandemic wasn’t so bad for some. The world’s 10 richest billionaires have doubled their wealth since the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020, with inequality now reaching “outrageous” levels, according to anti-poverty charity Oxfam. At the same time, the bottom 99% of humanity — including middle- and lower-income households — lost income during the crisis due to layoffs, economic uncertainty and increased caretaking, due to closed schools and illnesses caused by COVID-19, the group said in a new report. Women and people of color are among those who bore the brunt of the economic impact of the crisis, the study noted.
The world’s 10 richest men saw their wealth double, from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion, during the pandemic — a rate of $15,000 per second, Oxfam said. Nine of the 10 are Americans, including tech titans such as Tesla founder Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who are worth $264 billion and $187 billion, respectively. And Republicans are against raising taxes on billionaires?
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
Just be fair
The good news: The N.C. Supreme Court sent the extreme Republican gerrymandered maps back to the GOP-controlled legislature to redraw fair maps.
The bad news: N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby asked if we can have free and fair elections and evidently he feels we can have free but not fair elections! It is beyond comprehension that a Supreme Court justice would think this way and he voted along with the other two Republican justices against sending the gerrymandered maps back to the legislature.
The Republicans pushed gerrymandering to the limit with blatantly outrageously partisan maps. For example, the GOP plan in North Carolina created as many as 11 GOP districts and as few as three Democratic districts — giving Republicans a potential advantage in 78% districts (11 of 14). That allocation of Republican-leaning districts is contrary to party affiliation in North Carolina, where Democrats represent the largest number of registered voters at 36%, while 33% of registered voters are unaffiliated, and only 30% are registered Republicans.
Therefore, we must all advocate that N.C. legislators draw fair maps that represent N.C. voters and do what is best for all North Carolinians and not what is best for one party over another.
Pat Levitin
Greensboro
We need to act now
The Trillion Tree Campaign, which is worthwhile and was supported by Donald Trump, is not enough to save our planet. The project involves reforesting an area the size of Canada, and will take many decades to accomplish, but in a best-case scenario it will only absorb about 10 years of carbon emissions.
It is more imperative that carbon emissions be regulated, such as with the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which was originally a bipartisan bill introduced in 2018. We currently are experiencing climate destruction as it unfolds. It is an existential threat to humanity if we do not immediately and drastically change.
Humanity needs to address greenhouse gas emissions, which originate from fossil fuels, and cause ecological breakdown. We need to wake up to the fact that we don’t have time. We have to act; the Earth is breathtaking but the destruction of our planet is occurring all around us at an unprecedented speed. We need to change quickly or we will not have a suitable planet left.
Christen Ashburn
Greensboro
Apartheid?
I’ve read that Rep. Kathy Manning joined other members of Congress in denouncing Amnesty International’s careful and fully documented study agreeing with the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem that the crime of apartheid is the policy of that country’s government. With the tangle of power interests in Washington it may be silly to expect simple humanity and faith-based principles.
Yet, when a respected rabbi long ago was asked, what is the heart of Judaism? he said, “Don’t do to others what you wouldn’t want done to you. That summarizes the Torah. Think about it.”
Are we all, now, supposed to join these members of Congress and toss Rabbi Hillel, alongside communism, into the dustbin of history?
Jerry Markatos
Pittsboro