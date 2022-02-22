Wednesday's letters

Teach it all

A Feb. 22 article was about Republican lawmakers advocating for laws that allow parents more control over what is taught in schools. How does a school system adjudicate conflicting parental preferences? If one parent wants his child exposed to accurate information about slavery and another parent prefers to shield her child from the subject, how does a school system reconcile those desires?

At the heart of Christianity is the admonition to love your neighbor as yourself. Achieving such a state of mind is enhanced by gaining an understanding of the experiences of marginalized people. If we hide the reality that some are living, don’t we hinder our children’s ability to learn to love their neighbor? Don’t we put up barriers to becoming a more spiritually evolved country?

Decades ago, my church actively considered the issue of ordaining gay and lesbian members. We held a retreat at a local seminary where we listened to the wrenching life stories of people in our midst. We became more compassionate people that day, expanding our ability to love all our neighbors and not just those we most closely identified with.

We do a disservice to our children and society by limiting what they are taught.