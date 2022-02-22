Wednesday's letters

Teach it all
A Feb. 22 article was about Republican lawmakers advocating for laws that allow parents more control over what is taught in schools. How does a school system adjudicate conflicting parental preferences? If one parent wants his child exposed to accurate information about slavery and another parent prefers to shield her child from the subject, how does a school system reconcile those desires?
At the heart of Christianity is the admonition to love your neighbor as yourself. Achieving such a state of mind is enhanced by gaining an understanding of the experiences of marginalized people. If we hide the reality that some are living, don’t we hinder our children’s ability to learn to love their neighbor? Don’t we put up barriers to becoming a more spiritually evolved country?
Decades ago, my church actively considered the issue of ordaining gay and lesbian members. We held a retreat at a local seminary where we listened to the wrenching life stories of people in our midst. We became more compassionate people that day, expanding our ability to love all our neighbors and not just those we most closely identified with.
We do a disservice to our children and society by limiting what they are taught.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
No comparison
The Feb. 18 letter extolling “history, not hysteria,” was nothing less than a call to arms. In the writer’s words, reactions to Jan. 6 are senseless overreach.
The letter’s author seems to think it was not an attempt to overturn a fair election but simply an attempt to overthrow the government like we did when we overthrew the British by using violence (1775-1783). This implies that this duly elected government is in need of being overthrown.
Forget voting; take up arms and don’t shoot until you see the whites of their eyes. To the writer I ask: Whose eyes are you looking into? Mine, your neighbors, Blacks, Hispanics, liberals, progressives or family?
Whom do you shoot first to achieve freedom and what does that freedom look like?
Gaylene Zimmer
Greensboro
What parents know
Regarding Tom Campbell’s Feb. 20 op-ed, “Parents know best ... or do they?”:
Several comments were made that beg for a response. Traditional values regarding critical race theory and sexual identity are not extremist. If they were, Moses, King David, Jesus and the Apostle Paul were all extremists.
Up until only the last 20 or so years, Christians and most Westerners believed what the Bible teaches: All humans are equal and no preference should be given to anyone because of race. God created humans to be either men or women. Marriage between a man and a woman is the only proper place for sexual relations.
Most Christians’ politics is driven by their faith, not by “race as disguised attempts to prolong racism.” “Mistrust of public schools” comes from progressive (not liberal) attempts at teaching social engineering rather than educating. Of course I should not tell airline pilots “how to best do their job.” But I should insist that they do their job: Fly the plane!
Teaching techniques are one thing. Subject matter is another. I am a unaffiliated voter and a Christian who loves God, people and the truth. I am not the boogeyman.
Harry Smith
Eden
Random thoughts
The objective case is disappearing from public discourse and private conversation. People endlessly use “I” as the object of verbs, participles and prepositions. Example: “That was a gift from my sister and I,” instead of “a gift from my sister and me.” The latter is correct.
Also, “as of yet” is not a grammatical phrase. It should be “as of now” or “as yet.”
I’m sure that Liberty Mutual is a fine insurance company. But its ads, while amusing, are inane. Any insurance company will sell you just what you need.
From the Colonial Penn commercials, please tell me how something “that you can afford” is different from something “that fits your budget.”
From the Car Shield ads, please tell me how “reliable” and “trustworthy” are two different things.
If Donald Trump had actually won the 2020 election (as he claims), why would he want it overturned?
The “war in Iraq” was not, IMHO, based on bad intelligence, as a recent letter suggested. It was likely based on the lies of rich Republicans. Hence, it was probably “The War to Enrich Halliburton Stockholders.”
Jody McGhee
High Point
Buyer beware
I am writing this letter to warn people who are considering taking out a life insurance policy for a beneficiary.
Not all policies are truthful.
Don’t take out a policy unless it stipulates that the monthly premium will not increase when you’re too old to make the higher payment.
I am speaking from experience.
My policy was canceled by an insurance company after I had paid $21,000 over 14 years because I could not pay $400 a month. I would have been better off putting that money into a savings account or investing it.
The Better Business Bureau is now looking into it.
Vivian Robinson
Jamestown