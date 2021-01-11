Wednesday's letters

I have called twice and was disconnected both times because the line was "busy."

It made no sense that one, and only one, phone number was available for this procedure and I wondered how many people would be calling this number.

According to www.census.gov/ (quickfacts for guilfordcounty northcarolina), on July 1, 2019, the population of Guilford County was 537,174. This same posting states that the age 65-plus population was 15.5% or 83,261.97.

Just for giggles, let’s say that 25% of 83,261.97 are age 75-plus. Today about 20,815.49 people are trying to call the one and only number to make an appointment. If age 75-plus is 35%, that number goes up to 29,141.69.

I am wasting no more time calling today. Will I get through in a week?

What a bloody, incomprehensibly ridiculous system! Will the entire population ever be vaccinated?

Lois Burdette

Greensboro

