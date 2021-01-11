Wednesday's letters

Accountability
Some say we need to put the Capitol melee behind us to unite the country. It is important to address the divisions but, in the interest of avoiding a repeat, we can’t simply sweep this under the carpet.
Freedom of speech has limitations. Personal liability arises if one yells “Fire!” in a crowded movie theater, causing a dash to the exits and injuries if there was no fire. Repetitive, unsubstantiated claims of fraud contributed to the Capitol melee and attendant deaths.
At a minimum, everyone who trumpeted the massive fraud claim needs to make a public apology and acknowledge their voices contributed to the melee. Citizens who bought into the fraud narrative need to hear from people like Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley that they were falsely led astray. We can’t bridge the divisions if there is still widespread belief that the election was stolen.
A courageous leader doesn’t just articulate his followers’ beliefs. He tries to shape those beliefs in positive directions if the beliefs are based on false information. There were eight senators and 139 representatives objecting to the election outcome who don’t meet this definition of a courageous leader.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
Bipartisanship?
So, when the Democratic Party asks America to unite behind it and abandon partisanship, do they mean before they try to impeach the president a second time, or afterward?
Austin Morris
Colfax
Postal problems
The U.S. Postal Service has serious problems, as noted by others who have written letters expressing their dissatisfaction with late deliveries.
Our granddaughter received her Christmas gift cards from us yesterday (Saturday), mailed three weeks ago today from Asheboro to Charlotte.
Everything going from Asheboro goes through Greensboro.
Please, Greensboro distribution center, increase the amount of Red Bull your carrier pigeons are receiving!
Yancey Robertson
Asheboro
One number? Seriously?
Today, Jan. 8, was the first day that age 75 and older Guilford County citizens could call 336-641-7944, Option 2, to make an appointment for a vaccination.
I have called twice and was disconnected both times because the line was "busy."
It made no sense that one, and only one, phone number was available for this procedure and I wondered how many people would be calling this number.
According to www.census.gov/ (quickfacts for guilfordcounty northcarolina), on July 1, 2019, the population of Guilford County was 537,174. This same posting states that the age 65-plus population was 15.5% or 83,261.97.
Just for giggles, let’s say that 25% of 83,261.97 are age 75-plus. Today about 20,815.49 people are trying to call the one and only number to make an appointment. If age 75-plus is 35%, that number goes up to 29,141.69.
I am wasting no more time calling today. Will I get through in a week?
What a bloody, incomprehensibly ridiculous system! Will the entire population ever be vaccinated?
Lois Burdette
Greensboro
Manning vs. Budd
My congressional representative, Kathy Manning, is entirely right in condemning Donald Trump as unfit to continue in office after his seditious incitement of the mob that invaded our Capitol on Jan. 6. Her stand against treasonous subversion of our democracy is in sharp contrast to the cowardice of my former representative, the pathetic Ted Budd.
Even after the mob attempted, but failed, to stop the ceremonial counting of electors’ votes for president and vice president, Budd continued his attack on the integrity of our Constitution. He allied himself with Trump and the majority of House Republicans, and a half dozen senators, in both sowing seeds of subversion, and then calling themselves “investigating” the lies they themselves created.
Here we have two kinds of public officials. Kathy Manning speaks truth to presidential power. Ted Budd cowers in fear of a lame duck Trump, repeating lies rather than standing up for our democracy.
Phil Griffin
Greensboro
Smooth shots
I would like to thank the health staff, community volunteers and the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro for the COVID shot clinic provided by the Guilford County health department.
Everyone did a wonderful job, from offering assistance in the parking lot, to helping with signing in and completing the paperwork, taking us to the several stations set up to administer the shots, directing us to the waiting room where we sat for 15 minutes following the shots, and when leaving the building.
People were friendly and professional through the entire process, including scheduling us for our second COVID shots.