I am calling on the Guilford County Republican Party to appoint a new nominee to the Board of Education District 3 seat vacated by Pat Tillman. The current nominee, Michael Logan, has been rejected three times in a board vote for reasons related to him personally, not to his political affiliation. A less contentious Republican candidate would be more likely to be approved.

As an English teacher in Guilford County Schools and a parent of children in GCS, I am greatly concerned about Mr. Logan’s prejudiced comments as documented by local media. I am also alarmed by his position on censoring the book “Life Is Funny.” “Remove it, and let’s move on,” Logan wrote in an email to WGHP, and then admitted, “I have not read the book.”

Given the power of the Board of Education, it would be irresponsible for board members to approve a new member who advocates banning books that he himself has not bothered to read.

I am certain that the Board of Education has more urgent work to do than to vote repeatedly on a candidate already judged to be personally unsuitable for this position for many reasons. Let’s find a new candidate and move on.

Anne Beatty

Greensboro

Know thy neighbor

One of the best things about living in Greensboro is the sense of community in our neighborhoods. This characteristic makes a significant contribution to the quality of life here. You know your neighbors. They are your friends. In a world of pandemics, wars of aggression, opioid crises and rising rates of mental illness, it is comforting to share a conversation with a neighbor, be able to ask them to pick up your paper when you are out of town, share their joys and concerns, and know you can trust them to have your back if you need them. I suspect most of us feel the same way.

The city’s proposed changes to regulations allowing non-owner-occupied short-term rentals threatens to destroy this sense of community. Can you honestly say you would not mind having short-term rental units owned by corporations/persons with no connection to the neighborhood in the homes surrounding your own home? Do you really believe this will not adversely affect the availability of affordable housing as well?

City leaders should think again about what they value.

Janis Hammett

Greensboro

We do it wrong

It’s not often that a comic strip effectively slams a conservative’s erudite malarkey, as Stephan Pastis’ “Pearls Before Swine” did this (last) Wednesday (Feb. 22).

Pastis’ strip mentions that the three happiest peoples in the world live in countries — Finland, Denmark and Iceland — that are considered socialist democracies, having strong, tax-supported public safety nets (health care and welfare benefits) and effective educational systems (kindergarten through trade school or university).

By also examining lists for personal freedom and transparency (a measure of citizens’ trust in their government’s honesty), we find that these nations consistently appear in the top 10 along with other socialist democracies such as Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and New Zealand. The U.S. consistently ranks outside of the top 10 in all three categories.

What these leading nations also have in common is capitalistic, free-market economies that are often less restricted than ours, and strong labor unions that protect workers’ wages, benefits and safety without minimum-wage laws.

It’s not that the U.S.’s socialistic adaptations corrupt and diminish free-market capitalism. What we’ve done is adopt an incompetent insufficiency of both. We’ve compromised health education and welfare because we aren’t willing to pay the monetary and personal costs of doing any of them right. Our moral systems failed in their fight against greed, so we have to mandate common sense and decency in the most basic aspects of our economy and environment, all while denigrating those woke enough to believe in just moral values, and rewarding bigots and liars.

Christopher C. Tew

Greensboro

New chorale excels

As the founding conductor of the Winston-Salem Chorale in the early 1970s, it was a profound joy for me to experience the second performance of our newly formed Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale at the Tanger Center this evening. The Winston-Salem Symphony Chorale has become one of the premier choral groups in the Piedmont. Now it is clear that, under the direction of Jonathan Emmons and James Keith, the founding conductors, this fine new Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale is a gift to our community.

The Brahms German Requiem for orchestra, chorus and soloists places us in the center of greatness. With profound words sung into our hearts, we are in the presence of ultimate creedal affirmations.

This evening the Greensboro Symphony and Master Chorale under the direction of Dimitry Sitkovetsky, with soloists Julia Sitkovetsky and Andrew Garland, took me to the depths of matters that, as a person of faith, I hold true: “We are known, we are loved, and we are not alone.”

In these tumultuous times this performance of Johannes Brahms’ masterpiece brought me hope that “Beauty will save the world!”

David Partington

Greensboro