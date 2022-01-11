Wednesday's letters

Conciliatory?

I read the letter headlined "Uncalled for" on Sunday (Jan. 9) and it made me curious. I do agree with the author that President Biden's speech about the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, was disappointing. I wasn't disappointed with the speech. I agreed with every word. I was disappointed that it had to be given at all.

The part that made me curious was when the writer said that he hoped Biden would have been more conciliatory. How and why could the president have been conciliatory toward people who either ignored, minimized or encouraged an attempt by a mob to overturn an election by preventing Congress from doing its constitutional duty?

By the way, if I was a Trump supporter I wouldn't keep bringing up Biden's approval rating. Although it's lower than most recent presidents, the only president who has had one lower at this point in his term was Donald Trump.

Gregory Narvid

High Point

