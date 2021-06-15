Wednesday's letters

When Congress reconvenes after breaks for July 4 and August, many members start campaigns for the 2022 mid-term elections. They won’t have much time this summer and fall to pass legislation, like the For The People Act, to save democracy. This act is the only thing standing between our voting rights and their complete demolition in many state legislatures.

We may have to celebrate the Fourth of July by saying: “Farewell, democracy. You’ve served us valiantly for ages, and we’ve tried to do the same for you. Our greatest generation fought a world war for you. In my lifetime, so many fought and died in the war for civil rights. There were, of course, so many other sacrifices for you, democracy. And you took care of us, because we did try. But now, your fate is with the Senate, and I’m afraid for you.”

Please contact Senate members. Tell them that, without the For The People Act, democracy will die. It would be a shame to celebrate July 4 with a farewell to democracy.

Kathy Wheeler

Summerfield

Unfunny funnies

One of the few things I enjoy most about the News & Record is reading the funnies and doing the puzzles. However, the funnies need serious weeding.