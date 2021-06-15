Wednesday's letters

COVID incentives?
As a Vietnam veteran (1969-70) I am incensed that we have lowered our standards to give cash gift cards and offer lottery jackpots, using our tax dollars, to pay people just to do their American duty by receiving COVID-19 shots
No veteran I know was paid an incentive to serve and protect the American people, so why are we doing this now?
We never asked for the chance to win a million dollars to protect our country. Why now?
This is a slap in the face to all veterans and all who accept these incentives should be ashamed for not doing their duty, as we veterans did for free.
John Womack Jr.
High Point
Walk the talk
As a former Southern Baptist, I thank Michael Gerson for his op-ed article on Russell Moore (“Christian conscience has left the building,” June 14). Moore left his post as president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, the policy arm of the SBC, because of his outrage concerning “a catalogue of racism and misogyny.”
Every person of faith needs to walk the talk. On the same page was Leonard Pitts’ piece about the ginormously (his term) rich who legally find ways to not pay their fair share of taxes, sometimes as little as none or 1%, while most folks pay at least 14%. My dad said that he was OK with paying taxes because that meant he made enough to be taxed.
I’m not faulting the “ginormously rich” for using legal means to avoid higher taxes. Change the laws.
Janet McCall
Greensboro
Why start over?
The June 12 op-ed by former Republican Congresswoman Claudine Schneider enumerates five foundational principles in “A Call for American Renewal,” a proposed path for either renewing or replacing the Republican Party. Curiously, these principles closely mirror the current policies and legislative objectives of the Biden administration and that are diametrically opposed by the current Republican leadership.
If the principles in “A Call for American Renewal” are essentially the foundation for “Building Back Better,” there is no need to renew or replace the Republican Party; there is already a party that embraces and is in pursuit of those very same principles. Indeed, there would be no need to reform the filibuster if 10 or more retiring and disaffected Republican senators embraced these foundational principles for American renewal before the next election cycle.
Howard L. Becker
Greensboro
Farewell, democracy?
I’m concerned that the upcoming summer recesses for Congress may be the death knell for democracy.
When Congress reconvenes after breaks for July 4 and August, many members start campaigns for the 2022 mid-term elections. They won’t have much time this summer and fall to pass legislation, like the For The People Act, to save democracy. This act is the only thing standing between our voting rights and their complete demolition in many state legislatures.
We may have to celebrate the Fourth of July by saying: “Farewell, democracy. You’ve served us valiantly for ages, and we’ve tried to do the same for you. Our greatest generation fought a world war for you. In my lifetime, so many fought and died in the war for civil rights. There were, of course, so many other sacrifices for you, democracy. And you took care of us, because we did try. But now, your fate is with the Senate, and I’m afraid for you.”
Please contact Senate members. Tell them that, without the For The People Act, democracy will die. It would be a shame to celebrate July 4 with a farewell to democracy.
Kathy Wheeler
Summerfield
Unfunny funnies
One of the few things I enjoy most about the News & Record is reading the funnies and doing the puzzles. However, the funnies need serious weeding.
In particular, “Sally Forth,” “Wumo,” “Judge Parker,” “Breaking Cat News,” “Jump Start,” “Luann” and “Wallace the Brave” need to go. I know you can do better.
Funnies are supposed to be funny.
Albert LaMachio
Greensboro
Rotten apples
The old saying is “one rotten apple spoils the whole barrel.”
When I hear your vehicle’s audio from a third of a mile away, you are the rotten apple.
When you exceed the speed limit of 25 mph by 15 miles per hour, you are the rotten apple.
When you toss your trash out of your car onto the road, you are the rotten apple.
When you allow your pet to do its business and you do not clean it up, you are the rotten apple.
It does not matter your race or color; if you want my respect, earn it. Grow up and become a good apple. But I doubt that anything you are now doing will ever change and this will only serve to perpetuate the hard feelings.
David Jon Hager
Jamestown