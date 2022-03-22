Wednesday's letters

Shocking? Really?

I was absolutely stunned to read in a recent article about the lower test scores of students since the pandemic started — that all North Carolina students were negatively affected and are behind where they should be, according to a “shocking new report on learning loss.” Shocking? To whom?

Not to any parent and hopefully not to any educators, either.

So it was found that locking kids out of schools for more than a year would result in a learning loss and lower test scores? Wow, who could have figured that out?

Then to compound the learning loss, when they finally allowed students to go back to schools, they required all of them — even the younger ones who have almost zero risk of catching the disease, much less to become severely ill because of it — to wear masks.

Again, as any parent knows, as should educators, very young children learn so much from seeing people’s faces, their smiles, cues, expressions, that it was almost cruel to make these kids wear masks.

The idea that anyone would be surprised that these actions resulted in learning loss, lower test scores and students falling behind academically is incomprehensible.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

What’ll it take?

Vladimir Putin is now actively targeting civilian sites. He doesn’t need for his tank convoy to be operational; the aerial bombing is far more devastatingly effective.

So I ask: What are our criteria for drawing a line in the sand? What level of war crimes are necessary? Do we wait for the worst-case scenario?

And why assume that setting up a humanitarian no-fly zone would lead to all-out war? Isn’t it possible that, if faced with a strategic, coordinated military offense from a NATO alliance, Putin would halt his assault? Correspondents on the ground warn us that Ukraine’s civilian army, though incredibly resistant, left on their own cannot hold out indefinitely. Should Ukraine be forced to accept a peace treaty that prohibits a NATO union, effectively terminating her path to democracy?

Our country’s foundation, a guiding principle, is a free and equal society for ourselves and all who desire it. What will happen if Ukraine does fall; what future will then be open to the Ukrainian people or to us?

Janet Mackenzie

Greensboro

The world is home

You recently (March 15) published an opinion, “Would Americans fight or flee if invaded?” While the quoted Quinnipiac polling analyst concluded that the poll was positive (in that the majority would stay and fight), the writer found negativity in that only 45% of those aged 18-34 would stay and fight while 48% would flee.

From spending most of my days with college and high school students, I believe that the response actually points to something very positive: Younger people tend to see the whole world as their home, not something bound by arbitrary (and ever changing) borders.

We old (50-64) people tend to see home as the one place where we have spent the last 20 or more years tied down to a job, and yes, we will stay and fight to the death to defend our home — because it also determines our livelihood. The 18-34 group has no such allegiance to a “job home”; their employers (or future employers) are multi-national, as are their co-workers.

They just see no benefit in any war and are certainly not going to fight their co-workers: that is not a negative thing!

Dominic P. Clemence

Greensboro

Home-grown





When I was a teenager in the 1960s, if I wanted to listen to Russian propaganda, I had to turn on my shortwave radio and tune into Radio Moscow.

Today, all I have to do is turn on Fox News.

Daniel Flak

Greensboro

Homeschooling

Rob Schofield, of the left-leaning North Carolina Policy Watch, unsurprisingly suggests more government “oversight” is required for homeschooling (column, March 20). He fears that homeschooling instruction might be “interspersed with statements of conservative Christian belief” and that homeschoolers “aren’t receiving any meaningful instruction at all.”

By the numbers, if I may respond:

1. Heaven forbid that parents expose their own children, in their own homes, to anything relative to “conservative Christian belief.” You know, the “Christian belief” on which the most powerful, most just, most benevolent country in history was created, has matured and was maintained for more than 250 years. And how dare parents rob their own children of exposure to critical race theory, The 1619 Project, cancel culture and other ideology available in our public schools today.

2. Mr. Schofield finds it “worrisome” that homeschooled children “aren’t receiving any ‘meaningful’ instruction at all”? Pray tell, why, when homeschooled children score about 72 points higher than national averages on the SAT, as well as also higher on ACT testing, etc.?

Apparently caring parents are actually doing a better job of educating their children than are today’s more liberal educators and teachers unions! Obviously, homeschooling isn’t a problem. Our public schooling is.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro