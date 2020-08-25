Brother's keeper
The writer of the Aug. 20 letter criticizing Joe Biden’s desire to make masks mandatory fails to understand the nature of pandemics or the temporary limitations they can and should place on civil liberties. The word pandemic means widespread, far-reaching illness and death
The current pandemic is caused by a virus that knows no limits. As of Aug. 21, COVID-19 killed 174,292 Americans, 2,494 of whom were North Carolinians.
It strikes the young and the old, the rich and the poor, the healthy and the sick, people of all races, nationalities, ethnicities, religions and political persuasions.
Concerned only with her own personal liberties (the freedom not to wear a mask) the writer fails to consider the liberties of others.
Does she not care about the elderly woman who must stay home because others won’t wear masks?
What about the millions of diabetics?
What about the man with an auto-immune disease who stays home because he is more vulnerable than others?
Or the child whose chemo treatments make her extra susceptible to viruses?
Or the healthy 50-year-old with no preexisting conditions, like my distant relative, who died unexpectedly of COVID-19 after returning from a business trip?
Do these people not have liberties too? Must they sequester because others fail to wear masks?
Apparently, some people think so.
Maureen Parker
Greensboro
Study before voting
Despite what you might deduce from the current political climate, I believe most of us are more politically in the center than at the two extremes.
Since 2016, the number of registered voters in Guilford County has increased by 22,000, but there are 27,000 more unaffiliated voters, while the number of Democrats has increased slightly, and the number of Republicans has decreased.
Furthermore, most of my Republican and Democrat friends are reluctant to proclaim that their political party is always correct.
To put our country before either political party, we can turn off our televisions, close Facebook and review credible sources of information before we vote. The commercials, mailings and “news” stories are often false or exaggerated.
Bipartisan, fact-based resources do exist, including www.vote411.org, VoteSmart.org and www.CitizensforEthics.org. If you care about the environment and the budget, check out lcv.org and www.taxpayer.net. There are also partisan websites with surprising perspectives, including www.republicansforintegrity.org.
If we research the issues and cast our votes for candidates whose values and priorities best match our own, regardless of party affiliation, we can elect people who will lead us to a better future. We the people deserve more from our leaders and our country needs principled leadership more than ever.
Julie Ann Cooper
Greensboro
Not Trumpers
I see that Donald Trump is speaking every night at the Republican National Convention, with his family filling in around him.
Could it be that he couldn't find enough Republican leaders willing to stand with him, or is he just so egotistical that he wants all the light on himself?
Some of the Republicans who wouldn't speak even if asked include: President George W. Bush, Sen. Mitt Romney, John Bolton, Jeff Flake, John Kasich, Meg Whitman, Adm. William McRaven, Colin Powell, Gov. Phil Scott and Cindy McCain.
Each of them and a host of other prominent Republicans do not support and will not vote for Trump. I admire them for their stand.
James Bennett
Greensboro
Mail matters
Let's stop for a moment and think of the U.S. Postal Service, not as a political pawn, but as a real and meaningful service to Americans. We hear about jobs and unemployment but do we realize how many of us make or supplement our incomes by selling on eBay or Etsy? I personally know of five in Greensboro but I bet there are many more.
How many small businesses ship products by mail or receive payments by mail?
How many of these online sellers or businesses are already suffering setbacks and extra expense because of cutbacks in this service that was created when this country was born? I know of one artist in Greensboro who is still waiting for a refund after his $200 priority express (next-day) shipment took six days to arrive for his customer.
Ask around and you'll hear of more problems. How many people receive medications by mail? Do you know the difference in cost in shipping with private companies? It is significant.
The Postal Service must be fully funded and all so-called efficiency cuts must be restored. Our representatives in Congress must do all they can to make this right.
Anne Parlier
Greensboro
Less than great
Jared Diamond's Pulitzer Prize-winning "Guns, Germs and Steel" describes at length the multiple factors (geography, resources, animals, plants, food production) that underlie the rise of successful human communities and, ultimately, nations. It explains why our current economy and civilization are predominant around the world.
In the 20th anniversary edition, however, he adds a final chapter in which he answers the question, "If natural resources and human motivation don't suffice to make a country rich, what does?" (Think of a number of developing countries.) He lists the following factors (in alphabetical order):
- Control of inflation
- Educational opportunities.
- Effectiveness of government.*
- Enforcement of contracts.
- Freedom from trade barriers.*
- Incentives and opportunities for investment of capital.
- Lack of corruption.*
- Low risk of assassination.
- Open currency exchanges.
- Protection of private property.
- Rule of law.*
- Unimpeded flow of capital.
Note the asterisks on ones which Donald Trump's administration has weakened through ineptitude or intention. The upcoming election is not about mere political partisanship. It is about the survival for ordinary people of our culture and economy.
James R. Jackson
Reidsville
