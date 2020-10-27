Wednesday's letters

Our young country has held out hope to people all over the world that here they might find safety from persecution, an opportunity to rise out of poverty or the freedom to be who they need to be. But the perfect storm threatens all these hopes.

How do we weather the storm? How do we fight the lashings that are flailing us? We form a barrier — a barrier made up of millions upon millions of us. We vote!

We vote as though our lives depend on it. We vote for people who show they understand the threat of the virus and global warming. We vote for racial equality, compassion and empathy. We vote for democracy.

We vote for jobs and a strong economy. We vote for decency, integrity and honesty.

Sandra Belcher

Burlington

Respecting others

I think today's editorial ("As we grow tired, virus gets stronger," Oct. 27) is right on target.

There are extremes on both sides, but respect for the other person is important and so is using common sense.