Wednesday's letters

No conscience
Based on the recent rushed efforts to approve a self-expressed conservative to the Supreme Court and the way in which President Obama's nomination of a moderate (nine months before the election) was summarily dismissed, the Republican Party has long since ceased to be the "Party of Lincoln" and has instead become the "Party of Trump."
John McCain was apparently the last Republican politician with a conscience. Republicans in the Senate ignored the wishes of some 70% of Americans who saw the obvious hypocrisy in the recent machinations to achieve an ideological majority on the Supreme Court by one Mitch McConnell.
Larry Mabry
Troy
Value of Black lives
Black lives do not matter. At least Black lives do not matter very much.
This notion contravenes a founding principle of our nation: that we are all created equal. Yet the foundational law of the land promoted this notion, even quantified it — a Black life mattered as three-fifths of a white life.
This constitutional wrong has been amended but the malady lingers on. Racism, often subtle, permeates our culture. Robin Adams Cheeley very aptly exposed the tip of the iceberg on this problem in “Dear white hard-working man: You didn’t make it alone” (News & Record, Oct. 4). But too frequently this ambient racism is punctuated by blatant manifestations in acts of violence against Black people and impunity for the perpetrators.
We refute the malignancy of racism by affirming that Black lives DO matter or, simply, BLACK LIVES MATTER.
Some folks fear that this simple declarative statement is inciting a decentralized social-political movement that is on a “true mission” to disrupt an America recently made great during the four blissful years since the last presidential election.
But please calm down. For most folks, BLM simply affirms support for a long-overdue effort to right a centuries-old wrong.
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Malfeasance
Journalism is about covering important stories — with a pillow, until they stop moving.
David Burge, 2013
I think of this quote frequently when I get really aggravated by the left media's systemic lack of interest to report on, or at least even briefly acknowledge as problematic, any current, timely and important story involving someone other than President Trump.
One such current issue is the breaking information about the improper foreign and family influences involving arrangements for the personal enrichment of candidate Joe Biden, detailed by his son Hunter's emails to that effect. Those emails have been verified as true and accurate by one of Hunter's business partners.
This is only the most recent example of journalistic malfeasance of the current election coverage, but the practice easily predates November 2016.
Russ Cummings
High Point
How it works
Please explain why former Vice President Biden thinks the Supreme Court is "out of whack." He's a politician and surely should understand that after 47 years the party that is in power at a particular time controls new justices being appointed.
Do the Democrats not understand that they would be doing the same thing as the Republicans if they were in power. This seems so simple to me. What bothers me most is the hatred in Washington. If this continues there will be no bipartisan agreements ever. They desperately need our prayers, folks.
Linda Murphy
Burlington
Scary
As Halloween nears we are in a national horror story — a perfect storm. Which horror is the worst horror for us? Is it the virus? Is it pending economic disaster? What about racial inequality and rising white supremacy? Or government corruption and failure of leadership? We seem to be in a perfect storm that is bludgeoning the walls and the foundation of a fledgling democratic country just barely over 200 years old.
Our young country has held out hope to people all over the world that here they might find safety from persecution, an opportunity to rise out of poverty or the freedom to be who they need to be. But the perfect storm threatens all these hopes.
How do we weather the storm? How do we fight the lashings that are flailing us? We form a barrier — a barrier made up of millions upon millions of us. We vote!
We vote as though our lives depend on it. We vote for people who show they understand the threat of the virus and global warming. We vote for racial equality, compassion and empathy. We vote for democracy.
We vote for jobs and a strong economy. We vote for decency, integrity and honesty.
Sandra Belcher
Burlington
Respecting others
I think today's editorial ("As we grow tired, virus gets stronger," Oct. 27) is right on target.
There are extremes on both sides, but respect for the other person is important and so is using common sense.
I don't believe the numbers, which I think are exaggerated, but I wear a mask and distance myself. I have only known four people all these months who have been affected by COVID-19 to various extents, but in other states and none near me.
I am a disabled senior and, as I see it, if the numbers were anywhere nearly correct I would probably already have been affected, plus those around me. I do know some have fought for their lives and some have died ... but not anywhere nearly the numbers reported.
Elizabeth A. Jones
Greensboro
Blunt and tough
I’ve seen three presidents in my lifetime — Roosevelt, Reagan and Trump — who had the same characteristics. Roosevelt didn’t express shock and sorrow over Pearl Harbor. He called it "a day of infamy," an outrageous criminal act that would be responded to. He led America in a war and ultimately defeated the Japanese. Reagan told Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall. It came down. Neither would put up with threats from enemies.
Today we have a president who has questionable moments, but is tough like Roosevelt and Reagan were in dealing with the threats from other countries. He won’t raise taxes to insane levels or put up with our borders being violated, or with trade agreements with other nations that would cause a wretched jolt in our economy, or with politicians who demand we cease manufacturing fuels that power our aircraft and automobiles because of their effect on the climate.
What I’ve seen under this man is a prosperous market, fair taxation, a military that will protect our country and tough negotiations with foreign nations. Yes, he is blunt, but he also respects our creator.
Outside of these three, sadly, I’ve not seen other presidents who would address the “swamp.”
Ned Van Buren
Greensboro
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!