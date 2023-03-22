False equivalence

Richard Groves’ opinion piece (“Race to the bottom,” March 19) gave us some shocking and frankly disgusting rhetoric from this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference speakers. But to then look across the country and find an MSNBC interview with the Mid-Atlantic regional chair of the Democratic National Committee to make his point about each side going as low as the other is a false equivalence of the first order.

One is a parade of speakers at the single most important meeting of conservatives to articulate their policies and positions, the other a mid-level party official making her TV splash with ill-advised attacks against the rival party.

But what’s lost in Mr. Groves’ attempt to find fairness is that something truly rotten is at the core of today’s conservatives. How badly adrift their boat has sailed since the days of Reagan and Buckley; how empty their appeal is without the spirit of grievance and payback we heard over and again in that seminal conference.

It is eating at their core, and what we all need from both sides now, from both parties, is for them to denounce and check its progress in our political dialogue.

William Yaner

Jamestown

‘Disgusting’? No.

Richard Groves calls Tulsi Gabbard’s comments against the normalizing of pedophilia “disgusting” (“Race to the bottom,” March 19).

One would think that Mr. Groves, a Baptist minister, would applaud anyone who would speak out against the normalization of the disgusting practice of sexual abuse of children. Perhaps he just doesn’t understand what is happening.

In 2011 psychiatrists and mental health professionals met in Baltimore at a conference sponsored by B4Uact, a group of sympathetic activists.It was there (according to the brochure) they “examined ways to reframe” the popular perception of pedophiles by renaming them Minor Attracted Persons (MAPs). The first step in changings minds is changing the argument by changing the language.

Now the normalizing process is moving into the classrooms of prepubescent children who are being sexualized by being made aware of sex at an inappropriate age. What does some 5- or 6-year-old know or care about gender dysphoria? And why should grown men dressed as women be allowed to promote a sexual agenda at “Drag Queen Story Time” at schools?

Or at other shows grind their pelvises in children’s faces?

Pastor Groves needs to check the Scriptures. It appears he missed the one that says “It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck and he were cast into the sea than that he should cause one of these little ones to sin” (Luke 17:2). “Little ones” means children. Gabbard’s speech was not disgusting.

Romaine Worster

Greensboro

COVID hindsight

Regarding John Hood’s March 15 column, “N.C.’s COVID-19 mandates were too strict.”

The entire piece was dedicated to criticizing Gov. Roy Cooper’s response to the pandemic, espousing, as always for Mr. Hood, that “ free markets” and personal freedoms take precedence over all else. He cites irrelevant statistics comparing state outcomes, conveniently supplied by the strictly Libertarian Cato Institute and a new one on the scene named The Paragon Health Institute. It turns out this particular institute was founded by an ex-Trump adviser named Brian Blase and its express goal is to provide “free-market policy solutions.”

Mr. Hood suggests many of the governor’s decisions during the pandemic were “unwise” and that there was a “strongly negative relationship between state stringency and economic performance,” (as if that matters during a pandemic that is killing people daily).

I say to Mr. Hood that it’s easy to cast aspersions from the cheap seats. Gov. Cooper and his team made decisions based upon the health and well-being of the citizens of this state. They did a remarkable job under the most trying of circumstances. Period.

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro

Responsible media

Newspapers are a crucial part of our democratic process and the letter “Don’t say gay?” underscores the importance of their role as societies collective conscience, defined as “an inner feeling or voice viewed as acting as a guide to the rightness or wrongness of one’s behavior.”

I too have submitted letters to the editor. I too have been asked to support my facts prior to them being considered for publication.

The first time it happened I was first surprised but, because I research information before I repeat it, I was grateful they had taken the step to have me verify what I said was supported with evidence — that it was true, it was accurate.

In our culture war world, where truth is no longer to be taken at face value, some people don’t take time to validate what they’ve been told, getting all their information from unreliable sources which they then repeat. Then they act outraged when questioned.

Thanks to the News & Record’s’ editorial discipline, the facts do matter, all the time.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro