Wednesday's letters

The Carolina’s rules
As a new subscriber, I was appalled to read that proof of a COVID vaccination or negative test is required for attending holiday movies at the Carolina Theatre. I was even more astounded the same was required for last weekend’s Running of the Christmas Balls in Sunset Hills! Have some event planners gone insane?
I always prefer elbow room at the movies but hopefully theater police aren’t measuring distances with sticks as Germany is currently doing. For the Carolina staff to forgo mask suggestions and instead require invasive tests/invasive injections before attending movies is insane.
For the 5K, runners and decorations are outside. Transmission of COVID outside is highly unlikely. More insanity!
What about those who are recovered from COVID, and thus have superior immunity? The vaccinated can still get and spread the virus, but the negative test requirement is waived for them!
Thankfully, I was able to attend the Festival of Lights along with a large turnout of happy celebrants. I was very grateful the city did not mandate such asinine requirements to merely walk downtown while enjoying beautiful sights and sounds of the Christmas season.
Will grocery stores start requiring ridiculous proof before I can buy healthy fresh foods? I’m praying they don’t.
Lynn Henson
Greensboro
First in Flight
The Triad’s answer to the banking hub of Charlotte and Research Triangle Park could be becoming a major aerotropolis. Remember the “Heart of the Triad” proposal that seems to have been put on a back burner?
Imagine thousands of acres of land along the Guilford/Forsyth County line being home to high-paying aerospace companies and firms with associated manufacturing, combined with smart-growth planning for residential, retail and recreation.
This would be similar to RTP in the Triangle but the focus would be in the aerospace sector, and with better-planned mixed-use development. This is where Triad leaders from Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem can come together and turn the region into a much larger aerospace hub that would extend beyond the city limits of Greensboro.
But we should also reach higher. In addition to manufacturing jets and aviation components, I’d like to see the region seek partnerships with NASA and private space travel companies to manufacture portions of space technology. Research in this sector could take place in Greensboro’s future innovation district and the Innovation Quarter in Winston-Salem, focusing on advanced computer/navigation technologies and engineering.
North Carolina is First in Flight and we should be the hub for the aerospace industry.
Tim Jones
Greensboro
Health care prices
As one of the 1,081,023 uninsured folks in North Carolina, I have been pondering these questions: Why is it that, as of Jan. 1, 2021, the “transparency” of pricing, which was mandated by the government, seems to fail us?
Does it fail noninsured people across the board?
I have been trying to get an estimate for a medical procedure with Atrium/Wake Forest Baptist for more than a week. It is my responsibility to get a services code, but first of all I have to find a real person to talk to.
For a business, Wake Forest may collect $2.423 billion and spend approximately $1.43 billion on salaries and wages, but just try getting a call returned — a real person to answer the telephone or simply answer a question.
Why is it that Athenahealth/Moses Cone is able to answer the simplest questions like, “I am uninsured, what is my cost?” with the utmost ease? For we who are uninsured and think we have no choice, we do. The transparency mandate was to allow us to price check and know our cost before — rather than a surprise after.
Atrium/Wake Forest, are you paying attention?
Teraesa Follin
Archdale
A common peril
The threat to Earth posed by climate change exposes the inability of humans to set aside less important issues and work in unison for the common good.
We all, regardless of racial, political or religious differences, need a healthy planet on which to safely exist. We need ecosystems that recognize that endangering any species throws the whole out of balance. We need leaders who have the courage to seek paths to cross-national cooperation instead of belaboring old and less existential grievances.
There are those who recognize these needs but are dismissed as being unrealistic or too singularly focused by those who continue to grind axes already too well-sharpened.
When humankind was young and sparsely populated our planet, we could afford to denigrate and distrust other tribes when we encountered them because the margin for error was broad and nothing we did could threaten our common home, Earth.
That margin for error has disappeared, but the leadership we need has not yet emerged, and the leadership we have does not seem to have noticed.