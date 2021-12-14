Wednesday's letters

North Carolina is First in Flight and we should be the hub for the aerospace industry.

Tim Jones

Greensboro

Health care prices

As one of the 1,081,023 uninsured folks in North Carolina, I have been pondering these questions: Why is it that, as of Jan. 1, 2021, the “transparency” of pricing, which was mandated by the government, seems to fail us?

Does it fail noninsured people across the board?

I have been trying to get an estimate for a medical procedure with Atrium/Wake Forest Baptist for more than a week. It is my responsibility to get a services code, but first of all I have to find a real person to talk to.

For a business, Wake Forest may collect $2.423 billion and spend approximately $1.43 billion on salaries and wages, but just try getting a call returned — a real person to answer the telephone or simply answer a question.