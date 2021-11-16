Wednesday's letters

Concert safety

Maybe “free” concerts are OK. But everyone attending should be required to obtain a ticket in advance, and should not be allowed to enter the parking area without a ticket.

This obviously shouldn’t apply to all free concerts. Venue managers, city councils and law enforcement should be able to determine which events fall into this category — like the one that recently took 10 lives (so far) in Houston and left scores injured.

Even “sell-out” events pose the problem of “over-attendance” and gate-crashing. Such events require additional police/security to man every possible entrance/exit. As a former police officer, I worked numerous events at the Greensboro Coliseum when people would push doors open, allowing people to rush in without tickets. (Fire ordinances prohibit locking exit doors, most of which have push bars to allow people to exit in case of emergency.)

And even lesser- to moderate-sized crowds are prone to stampede toward the stage when entertainers encourage this behavior. Performers usually know from experience how a crowd may react to certain songs or the language they use. I believe some intentionally incite erratic behavior from audiences for notoriety and publicity, regardless of the cost.