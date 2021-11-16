Wednesday's letters

No more masks!
Hot diggity dog! No more mask mandate. The following are the new rules (mandate):
1. If you want to wear a mask, wear one. If you see someone without a mask, it does not concern you.
2. If you do not want to wear a mask, don’t wear one. If you see someone with a mask, it does not concern you.
3. If a business chooses to require masks, please put on a mask or find another business that does not require masks.
4. If a business does not require a mask and you want to wear a mask, please wear your mask.
5. Most important rule: It’s not a big deal. No verbal abuse. No physical abuse. It’s not a big deal!
Harry Kutchei
Greensboro
Bad call
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners ending mask mandates is like playing with fire. How will we ever end the COVID pandemic with action such as this?
This will prove to be a bad decision.
Charles P. Weathersbee
Greensboro
Concert safety
Maybe “free” concerts are OK. But everyone attending should be required to obtain a ticket in advance, and should not be allowed to enter the parking area without a ticket.
This obviously shouldn’t apply to all free concerts. Venue managers, city councils and law enforcement should be able to determine which events fall into this category — like the one that recently took 10 lives (so far) in Houston and left scores injured.
Even “sell-out” events pose the problem of “over-attendance” and gate-crashing. Such events require additional police/security to man every possible entrance/exit. As a former police officer, I worked numerous events at the Greensboro Coliseum when people would push doors open, allowing people to rush in without tickets. (Fire ordinances prohibit locking exit doors, most of which have push bars to allow people to exit in case of emergency.)
And even lesser- to moderate-sized crowds are prone to stampede toward the stage when entertainers encourage this behavior. Performers usually know from experience how a crowd may react to certain songs or the language they use. I believe some intentionally incite erratic behavior from audiences for notoriety and publicity, regardless of the cost.
In these cases, the promoters and entertainers, as well as possibly the owner of the venue, should be held responsible if they fail to provide adequate protection.
Ramon Bell
Stokesdale
It’s only fair
In response to the letter “Tongue-tied GOP” (Nov. 12):
After 100 years of a Democratic legislature redistricting why is it all of a sudden wrong for a Republican legislature to conduct redistricting?
Kathleen Flanigan
Greensboro
Inherited chaos
Reading President Biden’s low approval numbers in the High Point University Poll, it appears many Americans have a short memory, having forgotten how Trump’s mismanagement of the COVID pandemic drove the country into chaos. Some reminders:
In 2018, after dismissing a pandemic preparedness plan from the Obama administration, Trump weakened the nation’s pandemic response capabilities by eliminating the White House global health security office, which coordinated cross-agency pandemic preparedness.
In 2019, he ended a global early warning program, PREDICT, that identified viruses with pandemic potential and cut critical programs at the CDC. After the first U.S.-confirmed COVID case in January 2020, Trump responded with false reassurances, delaying federal action.
In February, he said that the coronavirus would soon disappear like a miracle.
In March, he mocked flattening the curve while calling for mass public protests to “liberate” states run by Democratic governors while mismanaging PPE and ventilator inventories.
In April, he suggested that injecting disinfectant and bringing light inside the body could cure COVID. I could go on but given the chaos President Biden inherited just 10 months ago, there are no easy fixes, so we should all be thankful for his leadership and help him by telling the truth.
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
Fleecing seniors
Medicare is not allowed to negotiate prescription drug prices. So 2022 Medicare Part B premiums will rise $21.60 to $170.10, about half of which is due to the new $56,000-a-year Alzheimer’s medication Aduhelm, which was approved by the FDA in June, overriding staff objections because there’s not enough evidence it works.
Many of our elected leaders ran on weakening the monopolistic merger between state and corporate powers, which keep costs about twice as high as in comparable countries, and they didn’t fix it. Most understand how fleecing seniors via overpriced medications is a product of crony capitalism via purchased politicians, but somehow it continues unabated.
Meanwhile, there’s been a breakdown in trust as the scientific establishment seems to support high-profit, non-generic, poorly studied remedies instead of inexpensive, safety-proven alternatives, sacrificing our health and financial condition to benefit those skimming taxpayer monies with the help of our nation’s clearly compromised regulatory infrastructure and political class.
And now it got worse, again.
George Hartzman
Greensboro
The writer retired as a Greensboro Police Department sergeant in 1998.