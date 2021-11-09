Wednesday's letters

Greensboro

Transparency?

So, the school board and superintendent don’t agree with the Guilford County commissioners’ redistricting map? Not left-leaning enough? Needs a bit more tweaking so the five seats up for reelection can deliver five complicit members?

The only transparency this administration has shown is its arrogance of thought that parents don’t know best for their children.

And $307 million is coming into the county for reading recovery? Where’s the transparency showing the amount (appears to be only about 10%) really being used to help kids catch up? Should we be paying kids to attend classes? Or building a teacher training center? Or increasing bureaucracy?

As for school board meetings, on video the chair and vice chair state that public comments at the beginning last no longer than 30 minutes. Yet at the Oct. 19 meeting, principal after principal, as well as community members, came forth pleading for a $1.7 billion bond for 1½ hours.

I know as well as anyone the need for better facilities. But do you know how much $1.7 billion is? To my knowledge, no one has sat with members of the tax department to decide what this county can afford.