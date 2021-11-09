Wednesday's letters

Cruz vs. Big Bird
The right-wing political attacks on the COVID-19 vaccination have just reached a new level of absurdity. Sen. Ted Cruz attacked "Sesame Street's" Big Bird because the character tweeted that he had just gotten the vaccine, felt fine afterward and urged children 5 years old and older to get the vaccine also, to make them safer.
Cruz tweeted back that this was "government propaganda" directed at 5-year-old children.
Big Bird has been a public health care advocate since the 1970s, and is beloved by children. Perhaps because Cruz was born in Canada he is unfamiliar with "Sesame Street," "Star Wars" (R2-D2 advocated vaccinations), Muhammad Ali (urged schoolchildren to get vaccinated) and Elvis Presley (publicly got the polio vaccine in 1956).
Also, Cruz must have been home-schooled himself, as well as his children, because public schools require vaccinations: MMR, diphtheria, tetanus, chickenpox, polio, etc. Since the legislative branch has no mandate for the COVID vaccine, presumably Cruz has not been vaccinated himself.
This reader was happily fully vaccinated as soon as it was available, and raced to get the booster shot, also. I would take Big Bird's advice over Cruz's, who apparently is the bird-brained one.
Meredith L. Millard
Greensboro
Finally!
John Hood says the prospect of Medicaid expansion is “unwise” and he is disappointed that some N.C. lawmakers are considering it (News & Record, Oct. 31). Only 12 states (about 24%) have not understood the advantages expansion could provide. Most are Southern states that show poorly when compared to the health care rankings of all 50 states. North Carolina ranks 33rd out of 50 — well below average.
Of 120 rural hospitals that have closed since 2010, seven were in North Carolina. (Do the math.) When those were lost, that meant there was nowhere for patients to be seen. All those hospital jobs were lost, so the economy was significantly impacted. About 11.4% of North Carolinians are uninsured or underinsured. N.C. doctors who advise that we begin Medicaid expansion are frequent contributors to the News & Record’s editorial pages and state many possible advantages. We should listen to the medical professionals.
Investigate North Carolina’s health rankings at America’sHealthRankings.org. Might I suggest that Hood, and all N.C. citizens, should be disappointed in those rankings? If Medicaid expansion has helped elsewhere, we should be encouraged, not disappointed, to know that N.C. lawmakers are seriously considering it — finally.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
Transparency?
So, the school board and superintendent don’t agree with the Guilford County commissioners’ redistricting map? Not left-leaning enough? Needs a bit more tweaking so the five seats up for reelection can deliver five complicit members?
The only transparency this administration has shown is its arrogance of thought that parents don’t know best for their children.
And $307 million is coming into the county for reading recovery? Where’s the transparency showing the amount (appears to be only about 10%) really being used to help kids catch up? Should we be paying kids to attend classes? Or building a teacher training center? Or increasing bureaucracy?
As for school board meetings, on video the chair and vice chair state that public comments at the beginning last no longer than 30 minutes. Yet at the Oct. 19 meeting, principal after principal, as well as community members, came forth pleading for a $1.7 billion bond for 1½ hours.
I know as well as anyone the need for better facilities. But do you know how much $1.7 billion is? To my knowledge, no one has sat with members of the tax department to decide what this county can afford.
With this “leadership” at the helm of our government schools, who would trust them?
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
Gobbling foam
Triad Foam Recycling invites you to celebrate our one-year anniversary of densifying #6 polystyrene (aka Styrofoam) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Tiny House Community Development, 1310 W. Gate City Blvd.
Our densifier, “Poly,” was put into action in November 2020 and has been gobbling up all things foam: egg cartons, beverage cups, to-go containers, meat trays, packaging foam, coolers and more.
This volunteer-based project has kept thousands of pounds and major volumes of foam from our city/county landfill. Many thanks to the supporting partners, Environmental Stewardship Greensboro, Emerging Ecology, Greensboro Beautiful and especially to Tiny House and Director Scott Jones, for making this Earth care project a reality. Foam (and glass) drop-off is available at Tiny House seven days a week year round.
Bring your foam and your friends on Nov 13, see “Poly” in action, and learn how you can also be a part of the solution to plastic pollution.
Nancy Abrams
Greensboro
Super-spreader?
In June of this year we attended the Merry-Go-Round Theater’s presentation of “42nd Street,” in Auburn, N.Y. The theater holds 501, and it was packed. Since it was a weekday matinee, we were mostly retirees. We looked out over a sea of white-haired folks seated elbow to elbow, coughing and wheezing from our geriatric maladies. Most of us wore masks, but some bozos didn’t cover their nozos (you know who you are) or took their masks off when they thought nobody was looking.
Then, for more than an hour, we laughed, clapped and yelled our appreciation of a wonderful show. The musical played from June 30 to July 1.
COVID-19 incubates in two to 14 days. Sure enough, the first super-spreader occurred on July 3, followed by new super-spreaders every day until mid-August. (Oh, the humanity!)
Oops! That last paragraph was a lie.
The missing fact? We all presented vaccination cards at the door.
Ken Haynes
High Point