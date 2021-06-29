Wednesday's letters

Greensboro

Venting on Avent

N.C. State out due to protocols; Vandy to CWS finals (ESPN)

The quote by Wolfpack Coach Elliott Avent in The (Raleigh) News & Observer says it all: “My job is to teach them baseball … but I don’t try to indoctrinate my kids with my values or my opinions. These are young men that can make their own decisions, and that’s what they did.“

Well, I heartily disagree with that, coach. These are college students in the process of getting educated. They are being educated about life, business and the values of athletic competition. It’s the coach’s job to educate them in all aspects; otherwise, they are nothing but pre-professional jocks with no reason to be getting a college education.

That’s why the team had no discipline; the coach failed in his job. Coach Avent is, by definition, a mentor. Passing blame is unacceptable.

That coach needs to get out of education, assuming that is the primary role for a university like N.C. State.

Ray Sullivan

Greensboro

