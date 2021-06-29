Wednesday's letters

Truly evil
In a News & Record article on June 28, Deena Hayes-Greene, Guilford County Board of Education chair, is reported as saying “at the June 17 meeting that critical race theory is not part of the N.C. course of study, nor is it taught in district schools.”
This is not consistent with the material that is provided on the GCS website under Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. I assume the resource materials are expected to be used by teachers in their lessons and that teachers are trained in their use. The material shared is right out of critical race theory, including the choice of the word “equity,” meaning equal outcomes, in the name of the department. I suggest the school board do some serious listening to the input of parents and concerned citizens. We do not want our kids to be indoctrinated with this stuff!
The website materials include definitions of anti-racism, educational equity, ethnicity, cultural responsiveness, structural racism, racial oppression, racial disproportionality and disparity, intersectionality, etc., etc. Please take time to read these CRT terms.
The disturbing bottom line of all this material is to separate our kids by race and teach “white people bad/oppressors” and “people of color good/oppressed.” It is truly evil and un-American.
Eugene Parker
Greensboro
Missed shot
The N.C. State baseball team’s COVID-related elimination from the College World Series was deeply disappointing to us Pack fans, but not surprising given the subsequent comments made by Coach Elliott Avent and Athletic Director Boo Corrigan basically washing their hands of any direct responsibility in allowing so many players to remain unvaccinated and yet still continue to play.
Coach Avent’s comment that his primary responsibility is to teach the fundamentals of baseball to his “young men” and to allow them to “make their own choices” totally ignores his other responsibilities to insist on behaviors (vaccination) that benefit his team, and the school and state they represent.
That said, the NCAA, in its typical ham-handed fashion, also bears some responsibility for this result by allowing the competition in a state that allowed a full stadium of an indeterminate number of unmasked and unvaccinated fans with no team “pod” mandates.
We Wolfpack fans are used to losing (and winning) in spectacular fashion but this is a foul ball that could have been avoided.
Just ask the Commodores of Vanderbilt with their fully vaccinated team.
Douglas Sanecki
Greensboro
Venting on Avent
N.C. State out due to protocols; Vandy to CWS finals (ESPN)
The quote by Wolfpack Coach Elliott Avent in The (Raleigh) News & Observer says it all: “My job is to teach them baseball … but I don’t try to indoctrinate my kids with my values or my opinions. These are young men that can make their own decisions, and that’s what they did.“
Well, I heartily disagree with that, coach. These are college students in the process of getting educated. They are being educated about life, business and the values of athletic competition. It’s the coach’s job to educate them in all aspects; otherwise, they are nothing but pre-professional jocks with no reason to be getting a college education.
That’s why the team had no discipline; the coach failed in his job. Coach Avent is, by definition, a mentor. Passing blame is unacceptable.
That coach needs to get out of education, assuming that is the primary role for a university like N.C. State.
Ray Sullivan
Greensboro
End the food tax
The sales tax is inherently regressive. It hurts low-income people the most. That’s why many states like Montana levy no sales tax on their citizens, just a progressive income tax. However, most states have imposed a sales tax because it’s such an irresistible cash cow. Nearly all of them refrain from taxing groceries because they understand that taxing a gallon of milk is more of a blow to working families than taxing a boat.
In 1961, then-Gov. “Food Tax Terry” Sanford (D) made the odious decision to tax North Carolinians on the food we must buy. He sold it as a “temporary tax” but 60 years later we’re still being taxed on our food.
Currently our state is rolling in money — the budget surplus is plentiful. The hardworking people of this state aren’t so lucky. Our “public servants” should repeal the vestigial food tax. This will benefit every single person in our state, the poorest the most — especially young working families that struggle to pay their own way. Federal food stamp recipients pay no food tax.
It’s also a tax that will be very difficult to reimpose, thus providing long-term benefit to the people of North Carolina.
It’s time to repeal this iniquitous and unfair tax. Sixty years is “temporary” enough.
Austin Morris
Colfax