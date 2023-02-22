Policing: The facts

The writer of the letter “War on cops” (Feb. 14) omits the facts behind his statistics that imply Black Americans in and of themselves are a huge crime wave.

The facts are:

Crime is a demographic phenomenon: 70% to 85% of the murders of whites are committed by whites but we never hear about white-on-white crime.

Blacks represent 12% of the population in the U.S., but make up 25% of deaths in police shootings, and are twice more likely to die in interactions with police than whites.

Where the victim posed minimal or no threat to police, Blacks are three times as likely to be killed.

Black victims were more likely to be unarmed, at 14.8%, than white victims, at 9.4%.

Those to blame for “Black-on-Black” crime include state, city and county elected officials who refuse to expand Medicaid; fund after-school and summer programs in at-risk communities; provide free post-secondary tuition and transportation so students can learn a trade and feel they are valuable to society; increase access to healthful food; hire more case workers and teachers and pay them higher salaries; and make available more educational opportunities so prisoners can create purposeful lives upon release.

“The child not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth” — African proverb.

News & Record columnist Robin Cheeley and the rest of us simply want a police presence in Black neighborhoods that is keeping the peace, not wantonly killing community members. Police reform simply means that police must treat Blacks the same as they treat whites.

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Creeping socialism

Regarding the Rev. Byron Williams’ column (“Socialism’: A Molotov cocktail in public discourse,” Feb. 19): Finally. A socialist who intentionally (or not) admits it.

And as expected, we hear a heavily weighted, one-sided depiction from the left, e.g., socialism described as “a fairer, more generous society” and “a response to the (evils of) the Industrial Revolution” that is unjustly “codified by fear,” etc., ... as well as the general approval of socialist measures, such as the G.I. Bill, Social Security, The Great Society, “Too Big To Fail” and the myriad “welfare” programs, etc., the benefits of which have been proven to be questionable, at best.

Everyone understands that a “free market” capitalist system requires a bit of government intervention to restrain natural greed and monopolies/robber barons, and to promote a large, productive middle class.

The big question is how much socialism? How much control of the means of production, distribution and exchange regulated by the government can capitalism absorb without America becoming completely socialistic, with the tyranny that historically follows, e.g., Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, China, Russia, etc.?

As United States Magazine and Democratic Review, founded in 1837, once wisely stated, “The best government is that which governs least.”

Creeping socialism in America is no longer … creeping. It’s an ideology that has truly weakened our work ethic, stifled innovation and promoted reliance (dependency) on government. A wolf in sheep’s clothing, Rev. Williams.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro