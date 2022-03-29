Wednesday's letters

Robinson’s pain

Your editorial, “A difficult choice” (March 27), failed to get the point of Mark Robinson’s regret that he and his then-future wife had an abortion. The emotional “pain” they experienced was due to the fact that they knew they had taken an innocent life.

No one should have the “freedom” to take the life of the most vulnerable and innocent of all human beings: an unborn baby. Yes, an expectant mother can face much personal difficulty with an unwanted pregnancy, but no matter the circumstances, it is not the baby’s fault. He or she ought to have the right to life! It is telling that the editorial left out all discussion about the baby!

If abortion is outlawed the mother still has choices: birth control or abstinence. After the birth she can choose adoption or keeping the child. The only exception to abortion should be to save the life of the mother.

For those who believe in God, life is the only option. For those who do not, you would think they would see how much more precious life is since they think this life is all there is.

Harry Smith

Eden

Single-payer? Yes!

Over the past few weeks, on the basketball court and in the distant fields of Ukraine, we have witnessed the inspirational power of heart. We’ve watched basketball players overcome predictions, and seen ordinary citizens stand firm against power and might.

In coming months we might see some success of our own. A case in point: the fight for quality, equitable health care for everyone.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has signaled that he will introduce a new version of his single-payer health care bill. The bill is aimed at making sure that we have the health care we need when we need it. The House version, the “Medicare for All Act of 2021,” or HR 1976, was introduced by Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Debbie Dingell last year. That bill now has a record number of co-sponsors.

Hope springs eternal. A simplified system that reduces overall spending, by putting people over profits and eliminating administrative waste, is on the horizon. The win will not be easy. Overcoming the power of influential industry lobbyists requires belief, hard work and a full-court press. Nonetheless, success is worthy of our best efforts. Because examples of inspiration demonstrate that we can, in fact, have the health care we deserve.

Robin Lane,

RN, PNP, MPH

Greensboro

Short takes

More meanderings:

People who assert that Donald Trump won the 2020 election should provide evidence of such claims. More than 60 courts have ruled that there was no proof that Joe Biden stole the election. And if Biden did somehow steal that election, then wouldn’t that suggest that Biden was — and is — smarter than Trump?

Is there a GoFundMe page for donations to help comrades Ted Cruz, Tucker Carlson, Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene relocate to Mother Russia? I might be interested in helping out. Some Americans are cheering for Vladimir Putin, slamming President Biden and celebrating the killing and destruction in Ukraine.

I have admitted this before: Biden bungled the exit from Afghanistan. But I have yet to hear from Republicans how the former guy would have handled it.

Sports teams at every level can learn a lot from Donald Trump. Losing games should no longer be a problem. Just declare the game rigged ... or stolen. Then kneecap the opposing coach, take the trophy and claim that you were playing by “golf rules”: lowest score wins.

WWTD? What would Trump do? What a role model for our children!

Jody McGhee

High Point

Missing flowers

My good friend’s wife passed away last Sunday after a very difficult last four months. She was buried at Green Hill Cemetery this past Thursday afternoon after a moving funeral. Her casket spray was placed on her grave.

On early Friday morning he went to visit the grave to tell his wife of 55 years goodbye again and to be quietly with her, and he was terribly upset when he found that the flowers had been stolen. How low can you get? There are lots of cameras around today and maybe someone saw something.

As for the scumbag thief, the flowers will die. The scumbag will die. I’ll bet there are no flowers in hell.

Eugene Purdom

Greensboro

A vote for Hanks

All right, Tom Hanks for president! Mr. Hanks is more likely than anyone to unite this country.

He is immensely popular, obviously intelligent and knowledgeable. People have a tendency to trust and believe in him. He is a much better actor than Ronald Reagan could ever have hoped to be. He has shown he cares about our country and the world, unlike Donald Trump. He is the most popular public person in this country since Dwight D. Eisenhower. In short, he is highly electable and charismatic.

We need to get in motion a Draft Tom Hanks movement, so maybe our country can come to its senses. Too bad Oprah Winfrey refuses office; she would make a great running mate and a material contributor to the administration.

Stephen Bolmer

Greensboro

Editor’s note: Green Hill Cemetery does remove flowers from gravesites, but only after “they become wilted, impaired or unsightly.” So this could be the work of a thief. Mike Moye, who manages cemeteries for the city, says this is the first time he is aware of this happening.