Wednesday's letters

An honorable senator

This morning I wrote the following:

Dear Mr. Burr,

I am both pleased and disappointed to be writing you now. Pleased, by how you have earned “Honorable Senator” to precede your name by your vote to convict our former president. Disappointed, because of the acrimonious, hypocritical diatribes from so-called conservative Republicans that have followed.

I am a registered independent voter. If you were to run again, I would vote for you.

In light of the reprehensible fallout across the nation for congressmen and women for voting their conscience, your fellow party members are displaying a sickening resolve to follow in the footsteps of the most dangerous man ever to hold the office of the presidency. It pains me; it confounds me; it leads me to wonder how long it will take to purge our national consciousness of the mendacity, the violence, the utter demagoguery of Donald Trump.

Thank you, with all my heart. Thank you for having a spine, for having a conscience, for doing your sworn duty.

I don’t know if these words offer any consolation, but there are a great many across America who laud your courageous decision.