Wednesday's letters

Black farmers deserve relief

Once again, Sen. Thom Tillis does not represent my views as a North Carolina and Guilford County citizen. In the article “Bill offers long denied aid to Black farmers” (March 22), Tillis opposes this support for Black farmers.

The article reports that Tillis, along “with some Republican lawmakers, saying it was unfair to offer debt relief only to people of color” — except when the color is white. If it is unfair to judge debt relief on color — that should be equally for white and Black and brown.

The same article notes that the “USDA admitted it systematically denied Blacks and other people of color access to the same loan and grant programs that have helped generations of white farmers get the financing they needed to hold onto their land in the lean years and even expand their operations.” This is another example of systemic racism (along with the GI Bill) — when bills serve the privileged, it is fine, and not OK when it serves minorities.

Hurray for Ms. Andrews and any other farmer who works this great land and wants to feed all the people who live here. Let’s stop creating laws to only support the privileged and widen the gaps among us.

Sarah Arnett