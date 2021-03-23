Wednesday's letters

Black farmers deserve relief
Once again, Sen. Thom Tillis does not represent my views as a North Carolina and Guilford County citizen. In the article “Bill offers long denied aid to Black farmers” (March 22), Tillis opposes this support for Black farmers.
The article reports that Tillis, along “with some Republican lawmakers, saying it was unfair to offer debt relief only to people of color” — except when the color is white. If it is unfair to judge debt relief on color — that should be equally for white and Black and brown.
The same article notes that the “USDA admitted it systematically denied Blacks and other people of color access to the same loan and grant programs that have helped generations of white farmers get the financing they needed to hold onto their land in the lean years and even expand their operations.” This is another example of systemic racism (along with the GI Bill) — when bills serve the privileged, it is fine, and not OK when it serves minorities.
Hurray for Ms. Andrews and any other farmer who works this great land and wants to feed all the people who live here. Let’s stop creating laws to only support the privileged and widen the gaps among us.
Sarah Arnett
Greensboro
By the book
There must be a book somewhere entitled “The Beginners’ Guide to Winning Elections.” Most Republican strategists seem to be following the tenets that I imagine would be in such a book. The main theme in that book, “voter suppression,” is to make it harder for citizens to vote, or to void actual votes for spurious reasons.
Republicans have done voter suppression before; they are doing it again today, and they even admit it. Before the last election, as reported in The Guardian, “One of Donald Trump’s top reelection advisers told influential Republicans in swing state Wisconsin that the party has ‘traditionally’ relied on voter suppression to compete in battleground states. ...”
Before the next election, Republican-controlled “legislatures are passing laws to make it more difficult to vote. Legislatures have already prepared three times as many voter-restriction bills this year as were proposed during the same period of time last year” (The Nation).
The last election could have been won by Trump by suppressing more than 43,000 votes in three states. Perhaps they didn’t try hard enough, and have now learned their lesson. I sure hope not.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Corporate cuddling
“The current federal corporate tax rate is 21%. Former President Trump cut it from 35%. As we emerge from the pandemic, it should stay at 21%, and President Biden should keep his hands off the money we earn.” — op-ed piece by Cal Thomas, March 19
Uh, Cal, FYI, the money earned by corporations goes to the wealthy owners, not the workers in the corporation. You seem to have used the wrong pronoun “we” in your pitch to stay rich.
The history of corporate formation is an interesting one. Originally, corporations were chartered for well-defined durations in order to satisfy a public need. Thanks to a Supreme Court clerk in the late 19th century, corporations became “persons” in the eyes of the court. So, corporations now have many of the same inalienable Constitutional rights as real people … and, lucky them, they enjoy a reduced tax rate.
Don’t you wish you were a large corporation so you could pay lower taxes, buy elected representatives and profit from others’ labor?
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
Rush was careful
I worked in a rocket propellant laboratory for about 15 years with the placard “THINK.”
Over most lab doors and in the hallways all saw it but nobody defined it somewhat like Leonard Pitts’ article on “woke supremacy” (March 15).
I’ve written several letters to the editor in the past commending Pitts on his literary style, but his racial bias has reduced my interest in his writing. I suggest that you consider not paying him for this article.
Another letter noted that Rush Limbaugh called President Clinton’s daughter “a dog.”
I doubt very much that this happened and if it did it was taken out of context.
That letter also quoted a slur from the deposed senator/comedian Al Franken. Phew.
I never saw Rush Limbaugh on TV, but listened to his radio show for many years along with millions of others.
I never heard him say anything openly demeaning about any person. He was very careful on his program to stick with the problem and not personalities. He was an American patriot and conservative with views on the importance of our Constitution and how it has kept our nation together and great.
To my fellow writer I say “THINK.” It’s too late for Pitts.
William B. Dixon
Reidsville