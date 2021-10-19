Wednesday's letters

But now, a howling mob, joined by a News & Record editorial, is calling for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to resign. There are plenty of progressive bigots who ought to resign, but where are the editorials demanding it?

Progressives have long been pushing the gay political agenda, among other things, down society’s throat with half-truths, lies and bullying tactics. They can’t or won’t distinguish between expressing disapproval of their ideological sacred cows and disparaging groups of people. And a lot of people are too intimidated to protest. I applaud Robinson’s stance, if not all of his rhetoric.

David Guion

Greensboro

Love vs. hate

I love our lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson. However, I must admit I have a big beef with him and could not disagree with him more on his stance about LGBTQ issues. I understand having a difference of opinion, but to openly come out (yes, I’m using that term) and refer to our LGBTQ neighbors as “filth”? I felt compelled to respond.

What Robinson said during a church visit last summer was alarming, egregious and, quite frankly, filled with hate.