Wednesday's letters

The good news
This is in reply to Allen Johnson's column in the Sunday, Feb. 21, paper.
We were among the first to write a letter to the editor about our "good experience" with our vaccinations at the Greensboro Coliseum. When we returned home from that venue we both expressed our positive feelings about the event.
After all the negative things going on in this country, we felt something positive and uplifting would be appropriate. We were not forgetting all the deaths and suffering due to this virus, nor the shocking siege at our Capitol by an unruly group of anarchists. We just felt very positive that something good was being accomplished.
Mr. Johnson was spot-on when he wrote that he "concluded that the writers were genuinely happy and simply wanted to share the good news." We know there are still many problems with getting everyone vaccinated but great strides are being made!
Wear your masks, social distance and let's whip this thing.
Lee and Gayle Owens
Browns Summit
Smells the same
I see that the Guilford County commissioners said they heard the voters and did not give $7 million for a stadium in High Point.
But they turned around and gave $7 million for use “around the stadium.”
I grew up in a rural county. I learned that male cow manure still smells the same no matter what you call it.
Mike Sigmon
Greensboro
Taking offense
Things that offended me recently:
1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lowering the flags at half-staff for an awful person, Rush Limbaugh. Among Limbaugh’s many outrageous quotes are these two: "When a gay person turns his back on you, it is anything but an insult; it's an invitation." And "Feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women access to the mainstream of society."
2. Senate Leader Phil Berger's quote about partisan gerrymandering. He said lawmakers will still be “… making decisions that are based on criteria that is not inherently political …”. I believe he is not being truthful. To do the redistricting, you really need a bipartisan commission.
3. Sen. Richard Burr being censured for voting guilty in the impeachment trial of former President Trump. Don’t Republicans believe in the occasional vote of conscience anymore, rather than always being whipped to vote lockstep?
4. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott saying that the problems in the electrical grid were due to renewable energy sources, like wind turbines, rather than the failure of the natural gas infrastructure.
5. Sen. Ted Cruz attempting to justify his trip to Cancun by saying he was only trying to be a good father. The real reason surfaced when his wife said their house was “FREEZING."
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Fight global warming
Call your representatives and ask that the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) be reintroduced in Congress. Carbon-pricing legislation places a price on carbon emissions, distributing “dividends” equally to all Americans. It would benefit low-income households and eliminate non Earth-friendly incentives.
In the letter “Climate and COVID” (Feb. 22), the writer noted last week’s record-breaking extreme winter storms that devastated Texas and the impact on halting COVID vaccinations. The “polar vortex” quickly came and went with Houston’s temperatures this week back into the 60s. It’s winter, yet we are experiencing great fluctuations in our seasonal temperatures.
According to carbonbrief.org (2019), “The Arctic is warming more than twice as quickly than average." “Arctic amplification” stems from rapid sea-ice loss, which causes energy from the sun, normally reflected by the brightness of the white ice, to be absorbed, thereby heating the ocean. The same is true of the decline in snow cover over Arctic landmasses.
International Polar Bear Day arrives this Saturday. Consider how these beloved creatures' natural habitat is being affected.
For the love of our endangered Arctic wildlife, send stabilizing “customary” winter weather, please (meaning: fight global warming). Support the reintroduction of EICDA!
Karlah Burton
Greensboro
Long overdue
According to multiple reliable sources, about 500,000 more North Carolinians could be insured if only the state would expand Medicaid. Federal money is available to fund most of it. Hospitals would benefit; for some, this could be the difference between closing and staying open. We could keep people in their health care jobs. People with disabilities and complex medical issues would benefit, as would low-income families and the currently uninsured.
So, why isn’t this being done? Surely, the General Assembly can balance the budget, find the money and stop making excuses in what is a matter of life or death for some. If this isn’t one of our state’s priorities, then what is more important than the health, lives and livelihoods of North Carolinians?
I call on every member of the General Assembly to come together to expand Medicaid and save lives. Don’t quarrel over financial compromises that might have to be made. That makes me think you don’t have the good of the people as your priority.
Kathy Wheeler
Summerfield