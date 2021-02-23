Wednesday's letters

The good news

This is in reply to Allen Johnson's column in the Sunday, Feb. 21, paper.

We were among the first to write a letter to the editor about our "good experience" with our vaccinations at the Greensboro Coliseum. When we returned home from that venue we both expressed our positive feelings about the event.

After all the negative things going on in this country, we felt something positive and uplifting would be appropriate. We were not forgetting all the deaths and suffering due to this virus, nor the shocking siege at our Capitol by an unruly group of anarchists. We just felt very positive that something good was being accomplished.

Mr. Johnson was spot-on when he wrote that he "concluded that the writers were genuinely happy and simply wanted to share the good news." We know there are still many problems with getting everyone vaccinated but great strides are being made!

Wear your masks, social distance and let's whip this thing.

Lee and Gayle Owens

Browns Summit

Smells the same